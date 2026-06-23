Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Robin Fader's avatar
Robin Fader
9h

Your work is soooo very important to our fight. Please know how much you are appreciated. We must not be silent. Period.

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Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
11h

I just can't wrap my mind around the disconnect between what voters say and what they do. They keep voting for anti-abortion crusaders at the same time they say they want government to stay out of abortion completely. It makes no sense.

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