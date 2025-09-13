Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stacy's avatar
Stacy
2h

Trump insists we quiet down when he and his Christian Nationalist cohorts are destroying womens' lives, and pretend that they are not indeed fascists. Yeah, right. No way, no how.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dani Smart's avatar
Dani Smart
2hEdited

100% and everyone needs to understand what the reclassification of hormonal birth control and IUDs means for birth control access in the U.S. I wrote this piece several weeks ago but it feels like the central tenet has been missed in the outrage over destroying birth control in Brussels. This is coming to the U.S.

https://open.substack.com/pub/danismart/p/the-us-governments-redefinition-of?r=1c5095&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture