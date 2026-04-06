Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Jane Davis's avatar
Jane Davis
2h

They really are idiots. "Grandma and Grandpa can help out" please. You can just imagine what kind of employers Vance and his orange faced freak boss would have been and how involved they would be as parents. Now they want money to fund an illegal war but cannot provide care for those putting their lives on the line. That says it all. Uninformed, unevolved, ego driven man babies all of them, and their tech bro buddies.

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Sue Connaughton's avatar
Sue Connaughton
2h

When discussing midwives, please specify whether you are speaking about nurse midwives or lay midwives. Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNMs) are licensed Advanced Practice Registered Nurses who have a graduate degree (MS or PhD), advanced and accredited clinical training and certification. Lay Midwives may be unlicensed, frequently their training is unaccredited and without certification.

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