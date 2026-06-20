Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Lor's avatar
Lor
4h

Thanks for this wonderful article and grateful for the help from such wonderful aviation professionals. I’m so impressed by your humanity and dedication to service.

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M. Kelly's avatar
M. Kelly
4h

Thrilled to see AED covering Elevated Access--both doing critical work in a terrible time, thank you.

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