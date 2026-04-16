Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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93clementine's avatar
93clementine
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Thank you, Kylie. Spot on. One thing to be aware of, though, that does not seem to be on anyone’s radar as urgently as it should be. People need to stop referring to American women as ‘second class citizens’. Instead, what must be said loud and clear is that we are no longer citizens at all. There are no gradations of citizenship anywhere in the law: in fact it is clear as a bell in the Constitution that a person is either a citizen or a person is not a citizen. The opposite of a citizen is a slave with no fundamental rights. There are no halfsies with the fundamental rights of citizenship — it’s all or nothing. And the defining attribute of citizenship is the fundamental right to bodily autonomy, of which American women have been violently stripped. Fascists on tradwife tiktok, etc. are trying to get us to voluntarily walk away from our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy. If they are unsuccessful, the next step is to lock us up or murder us for exercising any of our rights, including voting. I’m an old campaigner for abortion rights who will never need another abortion but I care about the rights of young American women. Please, please don’t fall for that tradwife/pink pill prison they are dangling in front of you. It’s a vicious, vile trap with the sole purpose of enslaving you. Don’t give away your citizenship rights and become a slave. Listen to the grandmothers — we’ve been there and had to fight our way out.

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