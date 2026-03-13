Laken Snelling Indicted for ‘Manslaughter’ in Kentucky

Laken Snelling, the 20-year-old Kentucky student who was arrested last summer after police said they found an ‘infant’ in her closet, was indicted this week on charges of first-degree manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant.

The manslaughter charge is newly added.

Snelling’s arrest, you’ll recall, drew national attention as media outlets and true crime influencers uncritically parroted police language that blamed the young woman for the death of her ‘infant.’ Of course, all we really know is that Snelling appears to have lost her pregnancy—and we don’t even know how far along her pregnancy was.

In fact, when Abortion, Every Day reached out to the coroner working on her case, he told us that when their office refers to an “infant,” they might actually be talking about a fetus.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports this week that a medical examiner determined Snelling’s ‘infant’ was ‘born alive.’ But Pregnancy Justice legal director Karen Thompson has told AED the organization has “represented women and tracked dozens of cases across the country where they were prosecuted because… junk forensic science was then used to claim ‘proof’ that a baby was born alive.”

ProPublica has a detailed report on how law enforcement often relies on faulty ‘lung float’ tests to determine that an ‘infant’ was born alive. Thompson added:

“As we have seen time and again, any ‘born alive’ finding can only be determined in limited, very specific ways… This finding must be taken with several grains of salt.”

Since her arrest, Snelling has been out on bond and living with family in Tennessee. She’s no longer in school, and her face and name have been plastered across crime pages.

“It’s just so upsetting,” an ACLU of Kentucky advocate tells AED. “If Kentucky wasn’t a forced birth state, people like Laken might feel safe seeing the medical care they need.”

In light of this case and a slate of other pregnancy-related arrests, the Lexington Herald-Leader has a new story devoted to the state’s confusing laws about disposing of pregnancy remains. But no one—especially not those in the midst of a devastating medical trauma—should have to be an expert in draconian fetal burial laws in order to avoid going to jail.

We’ll continue to update you on Snelling’s case, and the other Kentucky arrests, as we learn more.

Anti-Abortion Glossary: ‘Trafficking,’ ‘Black Market’ & ‘Choice’

Misleading language and rhetorical wars are the anti-abortion movement’s weapon of choice, so let’s dig into a few of their favorite talking points.

In West Virginia, Republicans are advancing legislation that would let crisis pregnancy centers use state funding to cover abortion pill ‘reversals’. At a state Senate hearing, bill sponsor Sen. Brian Helton called the move “pro-choice.”

“I’m pro-life. There’s groups out there that are pro-choice. This is a pro-choice piece of legislation because it gives women even more choices than they had before.”

Anti-abortion legislators co-opting pro-choice rhetoric is nothing new, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating. But consider it a promising reminder that Republicans know they’re losing on abortion and they know that women would rather support “pro-choice” policies.

The other term to keep an eye on? “Black market abortion pills.” This is yet another phrase—like calling providers “drug dealers”—that Republicans use to make abortion care sound seedy.

As Iowa lawmakers push legislation to further restrict abortion medication and punish providers, Sen. Jason Schultz, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, “We are aiming directly at out-of-state, black market, mail-order abortion pills that kill babies…” Rep. John Dunwell noted something similar, saying, “We realized that the most important priority we knew we’d get across the line this year was going to be prohibiting the black market abortion pill.”

They are desperate to make normal healthcare sound dangerous and illegal. Speaking of, let’s move on to New Jersey, where anti-abortion activists responded to a slate of proposed pro-choice protections by baselessly claiming the legislation promotes ‘trafficking.’

At a hearing in the state Assembly this week, protesters with New Jersey Right to Life yelled, “This is a human trafficker’s dream! You vote for this, you vote for the sexual exploitation of women and children!”

This isn’t a new tactic: Since Dobbs—which led to a surge in interstate, abortion-related travel—conservatives have invented terms like ‘abortion trafficking’ and ‘abortion tourism’, or co-opted real terms like reproductive ‘coercion’. Because their bans are so unpopular, pretending to care about the very women their laws are harming is all they have.

But the messaging isn’t just a defensive move: the end-goal of equating abortion-related travel with ‘trafficking’ is to impose anti-abortion travel bans.

In the States: New Jersey, Washington, Wisconsin, Georgia

Staying with New Jersey for a moment, here’s what those pro-choice bills being protested by ‘trafficking’-obsessed activists would do: one would bar other states from accessing data scraped from automatic license plate readers (which have been used at least once to track an abortion patient). The other bills would strengthen medical privacy policies protecting patient data; issue a travel advisory to New Jersey residents on abortion restrictions in other states; regulate false advertising from anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers; and protect a right to IVF.

“Nearly half of New Jersey’s clinics provide medication abortion exclusively. Telehealth has become an increasingly important pathway to care, reducing barriers related to travel, childcare, time off from work and privacy.” - Laura Lindberg, professor, Rutgers School of Public Health

A new bill in Washington (SB 6182) would create a dedicated funding stream for abortion access by requiring health insurers in the state to pay a small monthly assessment for each person they cover—$0.82 per enrollee during the program’s first year, and $0.17 in subsequent years.

That fee would generate roughly $10 million in the first year and about $2 million annually after that, with the money distributed as grants through the state health department to help cover abortion care.

Legislation like this is crucial: just last year, Washington cut $8.5 million in funding to the state’s Abortion Access Project. And as abortion funds and providers face a growing financial crunch, we need all states to be weighing options for how to fund reproductive health care.

All eyes on Wisconsin, where voters will soon decide on a new state Supreme Court justice—making this the third such election since the end of Roe. As you likely remember, abortion played a major role in the 2023 and 2025 elections: then-chair of the state Democratic Party, Ben Wikler, told the Guardian in 2025, “Abortion is the single issue that most motivates Democratic voters and persuades independent, moderate voters to cast a ballot…”

The pro-choice candidates won both races. That’s why Republican candidate Maria Lazar has been trying to distance herself from her anti-abortion bonafides—which include being endorsed by both Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro-Life Wisconsin.

And while Lazar claims she would uphold the state’s 20-week restriction—promising “not to legislate from the bench”—it wasn’t so long ago that the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel got audio from a college Republican event where the judge seemed to call for a near-total abortion ban.

In an interview this week with University of Wisconsin’s student newspaper, The Badger Herald, Lazar once again insisted, “I’m not an anti-abortion candidate.”

“I recognize this issue is so difficult. I found out one of my close dear friends had an abortion during high school, and I never knew … There’s no way I would have told her not to do it. The only thing I would have done is held her hand.”

But what you would do for a friend is very different than what you would do as a state Supreme Court justice—and it’s the latter voters are most concerned with. (This answer also reminds us of JD Vance’s debate aside about his friend who had an abortion because she was in an abusive relationship.)

Finally, in Georgia—where at least two women have been killed by the state’s abortion ban—a new documentary takes us inside daily life at a clinic. The Devil Is Busy has been nominated for an Oscar, and executive producer Soledad O’Brien spoke to Reproductive Freedom for All’s president Mini Timmaraju in a recent podcast episode. Watch a trailer for the movie below:

Quick hits:

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley continues to claim his attack against Mayday Health’s ad campaign was “a public health issue” and about protecting “young females”;

Idaho ’s Inlander digs into anti-abortion lawmakers’ gambit to make voting on an abortion rights ballot measure as difficult as possible;

Michigan has more time to respond to an anti-abortion suit challenging a state law that prohibits discrimination against those who have or support abortions;

And the Missouri Independent reports that Planned Parenthood closures in the state are devastating community members.

In the Nation: New DHS Nominee, Right-Wing Women & More

Donald Trump has nominated U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to replace now-former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. (Trump reportedly fired Noem because he was pissed over her turning the DHS into her own personal vanity campaign—takes a real diva to know one!)

If Mullin’s name sounds familiar, perhaps you know him from bizarre reports that he went around fingering his colleagues’ spouses’ nostrils (???) back in 2023. Or you may know Mullin from his extreme record on abortion and attacking bodily autonomy—including calling the health service “murder” and bragging that he would proudly be arrested for “[assaulting]” trans student athletes if his daughter had to compete against any.

Mother Jones also flagged that back in 2019, when Rep. Ilhan Omar stated her support for undocumented immigrants’ access to abortion, Mullin responded:

“Let me get this straight, we need to ensure ‘illegal’ immigrants have access to abortion? This is crazy on so many levels.”

The nomination comes at the same time the Trump administration is waging a horrific war on the bodies of detained immigrant women and girls—including denying child rape victims abortion care, and reportedly sending them to a single shelter in South Texas to give birth in captivity.

As Reproductive Freedom for All put it in response to Mullin’s nomination:

“While there will be a new head of DHS, this administration’s inhumane anti-immigrant agenda is unchanged.”

And, today in extremely obvious news: New York Magazine reports that female right-wingers are leaving the ‘new right’ in droves. A classic case of “I never thought the leopards would eat my face.”

Plus, The Nation’s abortion correspondent Amy Littlefield has a new book out this week! We’ve read Killers of Roe: My Investigation Into the Mysterious Death of Abortion Rights, and can’t recommend it highly enough. Check out an excerpt at Mother Jones or The Nation.

Finally, we observed Abortion Provider Appreciation Day this week—and shoutout to Rep. Ayanna Pressley for introducing a resolution to honor abortion providers. How did you mark the day? Let us know in comments!

Stats & Studies: Bans Cause Travel Delays, Depression

A new study reports that abortion restrictions are associated with depression in women—which is just about the most unsurprising thing imaginable. (Not being treated like a full human being is, indeed, depressing!)

Conducted by researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, this 25-year study found that restrictive laws were linked to a 7% increase in depressive symptoms among women.

And we’re not just talking about the impact of bans after Roe was overturned. Researcher and epidemiology professor Sarah McKetta says, “We provide evidence that, even prior to Dobbs, state-level abortion restrictions were already associated with adverse population mental health.”

Another new study, this one published in JAMA Network Open, features interviews with 33 individuals about experiences traveling for abortion post-Dobbs. On average, these individuals were delayed a month between deciding to have an abortion and accessing one. Remember that, the longer an abortion procedure is delayed, the more costly it becomes, and more barriers arise. One participant in the study said:

“I took two flights coming here by myself. … And I left my baby for the first time in my life with a neighbor for three days just to be here. It’s a hard situation. Sometimes you don’t have money saved to pay to have another person come with you.”

No one should have to overcome obstacles like this to access health care.

Quick hits:

Of course: Abortion bans have contributed to rising rates of people on food stamps;

The National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum reports that 84% of Asian American and Pacific Islander women oppose government involvement in abortion;

New Pew Research shows more Americans say viewing porn is “morally reprehensible” than having an abortion, sparking a furor among right-wing media.

Abortion Saves Victims’ Lives

Abortion access saves domestic violence victims’ lives. Take it from actress Christina Applegate, who recounts having a 1991 abortion at a time when she feared her abusive, long-term boyfriend might kill her.

In her new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, Applegate writes about experiencing mixed emotions. She wanted a baby, but knew that neither she nor the child would be safe with her abusive partner, who “seemed to take pleasure in making me truly believe he was going to kill me.” Twenty years later, she had her now-15-year-old daughter.

Applegate’s story is a familiar one for survivors. Many victims of intimate partner violence are ultimately able to have children on their own terms—because abortion access allowed them to safely leave abusive relationships.

Right now, the anti-abortion movement is obsessively pushing propaganda to equate abortion access with ‘coercion’ and frame all abortions—especially telemedicine abortions—as ‘coerced.’

Health Affairs recently published an article from reproductive health researchers, who highlighted how forced pregnancy is the most common form of coercion. Targeting abortion access, the researchers said, is wholly at odds with addressing endemic intimate partner violence.

Applegate’s story highlights an important truth: All too often, pregnancy can entrap victims with their abusers for a lifetime. And homicide, typically by an intimate partner, is the leading cause of death for pregnant people. Abortion bans are the ultimate form of coercion.