Runfastandwin
6h

if every Democratic Senator put a hold on Markwayne's (if that is his name, sounds made up to me) nomination every morning it would take years to get him confirmed. I write my Democratic Senators about once every two weeks recommending this tactic. I have yet to hear back from either one. I swear to pete the senate is the worst institution in DC even though SCROTUS is a close second.

Linda
5h

My heart goes out to Snelling as hateful people are ruining her life for fun and games. What is the purpose beyond ruining this young woman’s life? The real purpose is to feed the propaganda machine by painting certain women as cold hearted “murderers”. It’s a win for them no matter the outcome.

Old joke: a Soviet and an American are seated next to each other on a plane traveling from Moscow to Washington DC. The American says, I have to hand it to you, your propaganda is very impressive. The Soviet smiles and thanks him but replies that it's nothing compared to American propaganda. Confused, the American tells him, "but we don't have propaganda."

The Soviet smiles and says "exactly"

