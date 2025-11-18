Click to skip ahead: In Extremism Watch South Carolina lawmakers will consider a bill to charge abortion patients with murder. In the States , news from Alabama, Oregon, Washington, Ohio, and more. In Ballot Box , a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona thinks you can’t get pregnant from rape. In the Nation , a few quick hits/reads. Finally, Attacks on Birth Control reports that the $10 million in birth control set to be destroyed by the Trump administration may be closer to $40 million.

Extremism Watch

Just days after an anti-abortion activist shot someone outside a South Carolina Planned Parenthood clinic, lawmakers are considering legislation to punish abortion patients as murderers—which could mean life in prison or the death penalty. Among other nightmares, SB 323 would also outlaw certain kinds of birth control and criminalize pro-choice speech, like websites and abortion referrals.

Tomorrow, the bill goes back before the all-male Senate Medical Affairs Committee (there are only two women in the entire South Carolina Senate), where one of its members is the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Richard Cash.

As Abortion, Every Day uncovered last month, Cash once wrote a pamphlet calling oral contraception “chemical abortion” and claiming that “all forms of the birth control pill” kill a “human being.”

Unlike last month’s hearing, there will be no opportunity for public comment this time—though we still expect pro-choice advocates to show up and speak out in any way they can. (If you missed our coverage of the last hearing and the video compilation of testimony, click here.)

One of the reasons we’ve been keeping such a close eye on SB 323 is because it’s a national blueprint: the legislation appears adapted from model legislation from National Right to Life and is part of a broader wave of so-called ‘equal protection’ bills—laws that claim fetuses, embryos, and even fertilized eggs are constitutional persons under the 14th Amendment.

The so-called abortion ‘abolitionists’ pushing these bills say existing bans have “loopholes” that allow women to get away with murder. And while Republicans keep insisting that abolitionists are a fringe group—and that no one wants to punish women—these bills are gaining real political and cultural traction. Over a dozen states considered equal protection legislation in the past year, and they’re picking up more co-sponsors every time.

What really scares me, though, is the silence: these bills are barely being covered by mainstream outlets and aren’t part of the national political conversation at all. One in four American women will have an abortion in her lifetime; we’re talking about legislation that would jail or execute a quarter of the female population. Surely that deserves just a bit of national attention?

I keep thinking about an interview I read with an ‘abolitionist’ lobbyist years ago. He was asked why he kept reintroducing legislation he knew would fail. I’ll never forget his answer: he said every time the bill comes back—even if it’s immediately defeated—lawmakers and voters get more accustomed to seeing it. He was strategically normalizing the legislation. And that’s exactly what’s happened. (I knew things had gone off the rails when The Courier Journal—Kentucky’s largest and most circulated newspaper—ran a column by an abolitionist as if executing women were just another policy debate.)

In a piece today from the Associated Press—one of the few national outlets covering equal protection legislation—law professor Mary Ziegler says abolitionists have “more breathing room now.”

“It’s not going to go away. The trajectory keeps shifting and the abolitionists have more influence,” Ziegler said.

We’ll have more for you tomorrow on SB 323, so keep an eye on your inboxes.

In the States

Over in Alabama, a Democratic lawmaker has introduced legislation that would allow abortions for victims of rape and incest, and to “preserve the health” of the pregnant person. But HB 46 doesn’t stop there: if a man is convicted of impregnating someone through rape or incest, he’d have to pay for the abortion and face either a court-ordered vasectomy or castration.

While a bill like this is a terrific way to get media coverage and draw attention to the hypocrisy of legislating women’s bodies—we really don’t want any government interference in anyone’s body. (Especially given this country’s history of forced sterilization, and how a law like this could target men from marginalized communities.)

But as sponsor Rep. Juandalynn Givan said last year when she introduced a similar bill, the legislation is meant to spark conversation, and “start the dialogue with regard to no one’s telling a man what to do with his private parts.”

The Alabama Political Reporter’s coverage of HB 46 also reminded me that the state’s abortion ban doesn’t allow an abortion procedure to avoid a serious health risk during pregnancy—but instead mandates premature delivery. I’ve been warning about the spread of this kind of legislative language across the country—most recently Wisconsin and Wyoming. Please shout out if you see anything like it in your state.

Some good news out of Oregon: Democrats have agreed to cover Planned Parenthood’s $7.5 million funding gap. Like affiliates across the country, Oregon’s clinics have taken a major financial hit thanks to Republicans’ budget bill—which bans Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid dollars.

The money doesn’t make up for the loss entirely—the Oregon Capital Chronicle reports that Oregon Planned Parenthood received close to $17 million in Medicaid reimbursements in 2024. But it’s something.

Christopher Coburn, executive director of Planned Parenthood Action Oregon, said, “We are ready to work alongside our state leaders to keep care available and will continue to do everything in our power to fight back against the Trump administration.”

As every feminist and abortion-rights advocate warned, Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ has acted as an informal national abortion ban, forcing clinics to cut services or close entirely—even in pro-choice states. Thankfully, since the ‘big beautiful bill’ took effect, states like Washington, California, Colorado, New York, and more have stepped in to backfill Planned Parenthood’s funding and keep care available.

For more, read Abortion, Every Day’s explainer below:

In a bittersweet win, a Washington judge has ruled that data collected through automated license plate readers (ALPRs) is considered a public record. As the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) put it, “if a government agency is conducting mass surveillance, EFF supports individuals’ access to data collected specifically on them, at the very least.”

ALPRs are an increasingly serious problem for abortion rights. It wasn’t long ago that a Texas sheriff’s office used Flock to try to track down an abortion patient. And while pro-choice states like Washington have shield laws meant to block their agencies from sharing information with anti-abortion states, those protections aren’t absolute. We’ve already seen ALPR data move across state lines anyway—putting patients and providers at real risk.

California police departments, for example, were found sharing information in violation of the state’s shield law. And the ACLUs of Oregon and Massachusetts have flagged similar issues. Definitely something to keep a close eye on.

Finally, let’s talk about the ‘Baby Olivia’ bill in Ohio. Click here for a refresher on the legislative trend, but here’s the short version: Republicans across the country want to force public schools to show an anti-abortion propaganda video. ‘Baby Olivia’ was created by the extremist anti-abortion group Live Action. Their bills have been introduced in 20 states and have passed in six.

And while Ohio voters made it very clear that they support abortion rights, Republicans don’t care—they’re pushing the bill anyway.

The Ohio Capital Journal reports that last week, lawmakers heard testimony at a House Education Committee hearing calling the video medically inaccurate and misleading. One fourth-year medical student for example, pointed out that there’s “inaccurate data scattered throughout the video, including that fetuses can survive outside the womb at 20 weeks.”

I’ll keep you updated on how the bill progresses, but one quick thing before you move on: I know we’re all distressed by how many states are forcing this absolutely batshit video into classrooms, but remember that some school districts are fighting back and winning. Fargo Public Schools in North Dakota stopped showing the video after massive community outrage: a 15-year-old student spoke in front of the school board about the inaccuracies in ‘Baby Olivia’, and over a hundred parents and students sent angry letters about the video.

All of which is to say: we can still win, even when legislation passes.

Quick hits:

More on the bill from Wisconsin Republicans that would force women with life-threatening pregnancies into c-sections;

Some good news from Indiana , where Republicans have dropped their redistricting effort;

And in California, Lauren Babb Tomlinson, vice president of public affairs at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, is running for office in one of the state’s newly-redrawn congressional districts.

Ballot Box

Well this is interesting: One of the Republicans running for Arizona governor has bought into the anti-abortion myth that rape victims can’t get pregnant. Same as it ever was!

American Journal News reports that when Karrin Taylor Robson previously ran for governor in 2022, she insinuated that abortion ban exceptions for rape victims weren’t necessary because it’s “extremely rare” for pregnancies to result from sexual violence.

Here’s how Robson answered a question about how she’d handle a child who was raped and impregnated by her stepfather:

“I believe that life begins at conception and, quite frankly, the instance of pregnancies occurring in violent situations are extremely rare. In fact, it’s estimated that in less than 2% of those situations did pregnancy occur. I would go back to making sure that every woman, regardless of their age or circumstance, knows that there are non-violent choices available to them.”

This anti-abortion talking point is as common as it is false. In fact, in 2023, Abortion, Every Day unearthed a podcast with Students for life president Kristan Hawkins claiming that “sexual assault actually helps prevent a lot of pregnancies itself because of your body’s natural response.” Kristan, please stop. ✋(·•᷄‎ࡇ•᷅ )

Unbelievable that we still have debunk shit like this, but here’s a reality check: research published in JAMA Internal Medicine last year estimated that there had been 65,000 rape-related pregnancies in anti-abortion states since the end of Roe.

By the way, Robson has also been unceremoniously scrubbing information about abortion from her campaign website—so I’ll be interested to see how she answers questions on the issue this time around.

In the Nation

Just a few quick national news hits for you today, starting with a reminder that Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America plans to spend $80 million to reach 10.5 million voters nationwide —including making 4.5 million visits to voters’ homes in battleground states. (If there was ever a time to donate to repro groups, this is it!)

Over at Truthout, Liberating Abortion authors Renee Bracey Sherman & Regina Mahone dig into the abortion-in-the-water madness. This is something AED has been banging the drum on for a while now, so we’re thrilled to see two of our favorite writers weigh in.

Don’t miss this excellent piece at Teen Vogue about how beauty and wellness influencers are part of the right-wing pipeline targeting girls and young women. (Read my column on the ‘pink pill pipeline’, too, if you haven’t yet.)

And finally, KFF has a super helpful tool tracking state and federal abortion litigation—if that’s the kind of thing you’re into. (We certainly are!)

Attacks on Birth Control

You’re not imagining it—there’s been a surge of viral disinformation about hormonal birth control these past few weeks. Suddenly, videos are everywhere claiming the pill dramatically increases women’s risk of breast cancer. According to CBS News, most of this panic traces back to a new JAMA Oncology study that’s being wildly misunderstood—and in some cases, deliberately distorted.

The research—which is consistent with past studies—found that different types of birth control pills come with small differences in breast cancer risk. The risk isn’t significant enough to meaningfully change how healthcare providers advise their patients about the contraceptive—but that hasn’t stopped social media users from making wild and frightening claims about birth control’s safety.

Now, of course it’s important to talk about potential risks and side effects of any medication, but we need experts and healthcare providers to relay the nuances of studies like this one—not randos on TikTok. But that’s what we’re getting, thanks in large part to an insidious conservative campaign dedicated to sowing distrust in birth control among young women.

One of the reasons this effort has been so successful is because conservatives are speaking to a real issue for women: being disbelieved or dismissed about their health. Combined with MAHA influencers and billionaire funders, we have a real problem on our hands.

Seems to me there are a few ways forward: first, remind young women that the pill is one of the most important modern advances for women’s health and freedom. Seriously, where is our glossy, flashy pro-birth control pill campaign? We also need to educate voters—young women, especially—about the truly radical attacks conservatives are launching against all forms of contraception. Case in point…

Remember the nearly $10 million in birth control set to be destroyed by the Trump administration? Well, one group says that’s likely a massive undercount: PAI, a sexual and reproductive health NGO that works across 35 countries, notes that the actual value of endangered contraception is closer to $40 million. From a June policy memo:

“Informed observers suggest that the value of contraceptive supplies already paid for by the U.S. government, but currently in limbo and at risk of expiration and destruction, may be closer to $40 million when the estimate includes supplies purchased but remaining at the manufacturer and not yet shipped, as well as those in transit. So much for being concerned about waste.”

The memo was flagged this week by NPR, which also reports that some of the contraceptives marked for incineration may now be expired. We reported back in October that something like this could happen—and that it might be part of the Trump administration’s strategy. What better way to avoid backlash from burning birth control than to simply do nothing and let it go bad?

What’s most important to remember is why the Trump administration refuses to dispense the contraception: they claim that the IUDs, birth control pills, and hormonal implants are actually “abortifacient birth control.” Several state agencies classified the contraceptives as abortions, and when international aid groups offered to buy the birth control stockpile, the U.S. rejected the offers by citing the Global Gag Rule—a policy that prohibits U.S. funds from being used for abortions. Again, for the record: these are birth control products and have nothing to do with abortion!

Check out the NPR article for a deeper dive into just how much birth control could be in danger of expiration or incineration.