Deepak Puri
2h

Meet the South Carolina legislators who will be voting on SB-323 and the parallels with Handmaids' Tale: South Carolina SB-323 Total Abortion Ban Creates A State Full Of Handmaids

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/11/17/south-carolina-sb-323-total-abortion-ban-creates-a-state-full-of-handmaids/

Lauren, Esq.
2hEdited

A 20 year old woman who was JUST arrested in Rock Hill, SC for attempted murder based on accusations that she was trying to terminate her pregnancy. Apparently paramedics arrived in time to save the baby that was “still alive” but is now in critical condition. She was arrested on Sunday, and her bond hearing is today or tomorrow. I know we don’t like to spread names and mugshots around, but I’m worried this woman doesn’t have counsel, and that the narrative is already being written.

Again, according to reporting, she’s being charged with the ATTEMPTED MURDER of her baby. The baby that (hadn’t been) born.

It’s also obviously relevant to tomorrow’s hearing!!!

*Wondering if anyone else has heard about this, or knows if she’s received any help from an abortion fund etc?? Just worried.

**Link: https://www.heraldonline.com/news/local/crime/article312955048.html

