Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Jill's avatar
Jill
7h

COCs (combined oral contraceptive pills) actually protect fertility (less eggs get ovulated, so there's more oocyte reserve when people are ready to get pregnant), but of course people don't take time to weigh the research, etc.

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Erica T's avatar
Erica T
7h

I'm sure you cover this and I am sorry for not reading more closely, but I wonder how you think about pills like the "O" pill where access is far more broad, combating access? Thanks for everything you do Jessica!!!!!

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