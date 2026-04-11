The right-wing war on birth control is hitting its stride. As tradwife influencers flood social media with anti-birth control disinformation and conservative organizations push young women towards early marriage and motherhood, the Trump administration is bringing it all together—by codifying anti-contraception rhetoric into the nation’s family planning program.

Title X was established in the 1970s to fund family planning care for low-income patients—like contraception, STI testing, and cancer screenings. In 2023, nearly 3 million people accessed care through the program. But as part of the Trump administration’s broader push to ‘encourage’ women to have more children, the Health and Human Services Department is now calling on future Title X grantees to focus on “natural family planning methods” and “infertility services.”

The recently released HHS guidance mentions “contraception” only once, and only to stoke fear—stating that fewer people than ever are using birth control due to “side effects.” In reality, birth control usage has remained fairly constant—despite increasing barriers like the GOP’s crusade against organizations like Planned Parenthood and flourishing online disinformation campaigns.

This new vision for Title X—which touts “fertility-awareness based methods” and “preconception health services”—wasn’t written by career HHS civil servants, but Trump administration appointees. It was also released just hours after HHS proposed a 2027 budget to eliminate the federal program entirely.

In other words, if the White House can’t get rid of birth control funding, they’ll try to rewrite it entirely.

The broader goal Abortion, Every Day has warned about for years? Republicans want to reroute federal dollars meant for contraception to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.

After all, this document comes at the same time that the administration is labeling common forms of contraception—like IUDs and the Pill—as “abortifacient birth control.” It also follows a concerted effort by Republicans to replace real reproductive health clinics with crisis pregnancy centers, and pass laws that prohibit states from “discriminating” against CPCs for refusing to provide or refer for contraception.

They’ve been laying the groundwork for this moment for years.

HHS did not respond to requests for comment from AED on whether the department shares the position that certain birth control methods are “abortifacients,” nor did the agency comment on whether it believes there should be limitations on what kinds of contraception grantees can provide. (If you’re a journalist reporting on Title X, please consider pressing HHS for clear answers on this; do the same if you’re a constituent contacting your representative.)

The good news is that Title X grantees are legally bound to provide a wide range of contraceptives—and the Trump administration would have to go through a new rule-making process to change that requirement. But AED’s sources who provide reproductive care with Title X funds say this move is certainly a possibility. There’s also real concern that if the administration is successful in changing that rule, they could fundamentally shift what methods of birth control are available through Title X.

Even if HHS doesn’t classify these contraceptive methods as “abortifacients,” the guidance contains other worrying language—namely, the document’s emphasis on “enforcing Hyde” and prioritizing ‘pro-life’ and “life-affirming” providers.

The new guidelines also reinstate the first Trump administration’s gag rule, denying Title X funds to those who provide, refer, or even speak about abortion. Last time the domestic gag rule was in place, more than a dozen grantees who ran more than 900 family planning clinics nationwide were forced to give up Title X funds.

How Could CPCs Get Federal Birth Control Funding?

Top anti-abortion groups have long strategized on how to circumvent legal requirements and help CPCs access Title X funds. In a research document from 2018, the Charlotte Lozier Institute suggests CPCs can qualify for federal dollars as “sub-recipients” of organizations that do qualify as recipients.

Some have even been successful. Look at the playbook of the decidedly anti-birth control, anti-abortion Obria Group. This network of crisis pregnancy centers received over $1.7 million in grants from the first Trump administration, money that was later dispersed to their CPCs.

Obria frames its CPCs as ‘medical clinics’ because they claim to provide health education and ‘health services’ like the pseudoscience ‘abortion pill reversal’ treatment—even though the group’s app states, point-blank, that “Obria does not provide medical services.”

Still, Obria provided a blueprint for how CPCs could pose as health providers and access Title X funds.

Convincing Young Women to Turn on Birth Control

The administration’s pro-natalist agenda is written all over their Title X guidance: where “contraception” is mentioned once in the 67-page document, “birth control” and “IUD” aren’t mentioned at all. Wonkette notes that “natural family planning,” which is highly ineffective, is mentioned four times. “Fertility” and “infertility” are collectively included 23 times.

But the issue here isn’t just language—gutting access to health care is the greater goal. The HHS proposed 2027 budget, released last week, slashes funds for family planning services and literally eliminates the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program. This comes at the same time that young women are being exposed to more and more anti-birth control content online.

The guidelines also closely mirror the very talking points that popular women’s lifestyle influencers have been pushing on impressionable social media users for years now: that “hormonal birth control” is dangerous, and we should all switch to “natural birth control” instead.

Just this week, the National Memo reported on how influencers weaponize the justified mistrust women have in our deeply misogynistic health system to push fringe claims about birth control. Of course “natural birth control” methods sound safer than “hormonal birth control,” even when that’s not true at all.

The so-called rhythm method, for instance, comes with high risk of unplanned pregnancy. And, to state the obvious, pregnancy is infinitely more dangerous than birth control.

Because of the reach of online attacks on birth control, clinicians say that disinformation is fundamentally reshaping their conversations with patients in exam rooms. A 2025 study showed young women sometimes create self-fulfilling prophecies by consuming so much anti-birth control propaganda that they eventually self-report worsened experiences with birth control.

And a 2024 poll from KFF found a quarter of younger women (ages 18 to 25) report using “fertility awareness-based methods” over hormonal birth control. Respondents self-reported being more likely to change or consider changing their contraceptive method “based on something they saw or heard on social media.”

It’s no coincidence that these social media trends took hold in the years leading up to the Trump administration—and that the Heritage Foundation prepared document after document laying out strategies to sow baseless fears about the safety of birth control.

Independent journalist Emily Amrick reported last month that many popular, anti-birth control influencers—who seemingly have no connections to each other—are spouting near-identical talking points. Like the lie that hormonal birth control caused a generation of women to become infertile, forcing them to seek and spend money on IVF. It’s clear these talking points are coming from a shared source.

The same is true for another eyebrow-raising claim in the Title X guidelines: that birth control is ‘overprescribed.’ If that talking point sounds familiar, it’s probably because we heard it just last month at the Trump administration’s inaugural National Conference on Women’s Health. There, a panel on endometriosis—a condition that can involve debilitatingly painful periods—largely focused on attacking birth control pills as a way to manage symptoms. The panelists argued that pills are overprescribed to endometriosis patients, and tried to disguise their attacks on contraception as concern for women’s health.

As we all know, that’s bullshit: we are talking about a presidential administration that proudly takes credit for killing Roe, leading to a public health crisis and dissuading researchers from touching women’s health altogether out of fear of legal risk. They don’t care how the medical system treats women. They care about stigmatizing birth control—and priming the next generation of women to accept that loss of access.

After all, Republicans have targeted contraception for years: Congressional Republicans have repeatedly blocked bills to codify a right to birth control, and state leaders have done the same. Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin twice blocked such legislation. And it wasn’t so long ago that conservatives articulated a 250-year plan for the U.S. in which young women will ‘voluntarily’ forgo work and school and pop out an endless flow of babies—because they have no other options.

What Else Trump’s Anti-Abortion HHS Is Targeting

Beyond sweeping, insidious attacks on birth control, the Trump administration’s new Title X guidelines push a far-right agenda through other avenues, too. The guidance states that grantees must “end diversity, equity, and inclusion,” not “facilitate or incentivize illegal immigration,” and “protect parental rights”—which has become a right-wing dog whistle for attacking minors’ access to birth control, abortion, and gender-affirming care.

Especially concerning, and just downright weird: The guidelines go after pornography, echoing RFK’s bizarre rants that teen boys’ average sperm count is too low, and raising alarms about the fertility of American teens more generally.

The guidance states, “HHS is leading a science-driven response to the nation’s chronic disease epidemic,” pointing to conditions like “low sperm count, low sperm motility, low testosterone levels, and erectile dysfunction.”

The document also directs Title X grantees to address these issues via “lifestyle and behavioral factors—such as sleep quality, nutrition, physical activity, and pornography use—that influence hormonal function and health in males and females.”

Using a document about Title X to target pornography isn’t just a bizarre choice—it’s part of a broader plan to increase state surveillance and control over our bodies and lives. Codifying the idea that porn is dangerous for Americans’ health creates greater avenues for state agencies to police our online lives and digital spaces—including going after online information about abortion.

Language about treating the ‘root causes’ of infertility is also rife with anti-abortion dog whistles. As AED has reported previously, the anti-abortion movement is extremely hostile to IVF—with several top groups claiming that fertility treatments “kill more babies than abortion.”

The movement is also pushing the Trump administration to advocate for so-called Restorative Reproductive Medicine (RRM) to “diagnose and treat the root causes of infertility.” RRM is, essentially, the latest MAHA trend: it’s rooted in the idea that women don’t really need IVF, but to fix their nutrition and hormone imbalances.

We’re all for everyone having as many options available to them to control their reproductive lives. But the only reason the anti-abortion movement has embraced RRM is to hide their attacks on IVF.

The pink pill pipeline is an indispensable part of this equation: It’s no coincidence that lifestyle influencers who’ve been attacking birth control for years are now targeting IVF. Conservatives know political attacks on our reproductive rights are widely disliked. So they’re getting strategic and wielding popular tradwife influencers to sanitize and manufacture consent to these attacks—especially among young women.

Where do we go from here?

The Title X guidelines present a roadmap for how the Trump administration could reshape the health system in line with an explicitly anti-abortion vision. To push this agenda, the administration appears poised to reroute federal funds for birth control to anti-birth control groups.

Not only is this a brazen misuse of funds, but it’s quite literally dangerous: just last week, we learned about a CPC that nearly killed a Texas woman by providing an ultrasound but failing to inform her she had a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

It’s bad enough that the groups get taxpayer dollars, we can’t allow them one cent more. Most of all, we can’t let this administration launder restrictions on birth control through the very programs meant to protect it.