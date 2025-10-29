Click to skip ahead: In Reproductive Police State , an in-depth look at the extent to which law enforcement can surveil abortion seekers via the company Flock. In the States , news from Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. In Ballot Box, a closer look at the stakes of upcoming races in New Jersey and Virginia. In Anti-Abortion Strategy , why conservatives are investing so heavily in GOP AGs. In the Courts, finally, some good news.

Reproductive Police State

Remember how Texas police tried to track down an abortion patient using the automatic license plate reader (ALPR) company, Flock? They accessed more than 83,000 cameras across the country—and later tried to claim it was to ensure the woman’s safety, not to criminalize her. That turned out to be a lie: they actually opened up a criminal ‘death’ investigation into her abortion after being tipped off by her abuser.

Well now, the ACLU of Massachusetts has discovered that federal and local law enforcement agencies across the country can access Flock’s data—including live video—without warrants or even probable cause. The organization says police across the state have collected detailed information about the location of Massachusetts drivers and have shared that data with “over 7,000 agencies and organizations all over the country—including in states that have passed laws banning abortion.”

Similarly, the ACLU of Oregon filed a lawsuit last week against the city of Eugene for refusing to disclose where its 57 Flock-operated license plate readers are located. Earlier this summer, Sen. Ron Wyden said Flock and the state had reached an agreement that the ALPR company would protect Oregonians’ data from “abusive access by out-of-state law enforcement agencies”—specifically those investigating abortion- or immigration-related ‘crimes’.

Clearly, that agreement hasn’t compelled local jurisdictions like the city of Eugene to operate with transparency—even at a time when pregnancy-related criminalization is on the rise. (Remember, over 400 people have faced pregnancy-related criminal charges within two years after Dobbs.)

Sara Ainsworth, chief legal and policy director of If/When/How, told AED that this naturally poses a risk to abortion-seekers forced to travel across state lines for care:

“There’s this idea, we hear from callers to our helpline a lot, that it’s criminal to have an abortion even when it’s not. And this emboldens people, whether it’s police, prosecutors, or abusive partners, to use surveillance to punish pregnant people, tell them, ‘We will find you if you leave.’”

Pointing to the Texas case involving Flock, Ainsworth stressed that this rising tide of criminalization and anti-abortion surveillance is especially dangerous for abuse victims.

If/When/How’s 2024 survey in conjunction with the National Domestic Violence Hotline found abusers will threaten to call the police if their victims even consider abortion. More and more, Ainsworth says, they hear from victims who are “weighing the risk of being in an abusive relationship while seeking abortion, and whether they’ll be reported and investigated by police.”

Massachusetts shield laws protect abortion providers and out-of-state abortion seekers; traveling for abortion is a constitutionally protected right; and having an abortion is not (formally) a criminal act. But the existence of a company like Flock—and revelations about law enforcement’s unfettered access to its data—could dissuade potential traveling abortion patients and the people who help them.

And unfortunately, those fears aren’t entirely unfounded: Even if patients can’t be criminally charged for abortion, we’ve seen women charged with other seemingly unrelated crimes, and states like Texas allow civil suits against anyone who helps them.

Ainsworth warns we’re seeing an alarming level of “lawlessness” from law enforcement agencies as they gain more ways to surveil us and our travel. And as we see in the Texas case, police are always unreliable narrators—but perhaps especially where pregnancy is concerned.

In the States

Texas has filed a lawsuit against the drug companies behind Tylenol, claiming Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue knowingly concealed the risk of autism to developing fetuses if taken by pregnant women.

This comes roughly a month after President Trump and HHS Secretary RFK Jr. held a press conference urging pregnant women to refrain from taking the highly safe medication. If we listen to them, Trump assured us, “Nothing bad can happen. It can only good happen [sic]”—which is exactly the kind of coherent expertise you want to hear from the people giving you medical advice.

The New York Times notes that Texas is the first state to act on Trump and RFK’s utterly unfounded claims, likely because Texas Republicans are among the most devout members of the MAGA cult. But as we warned at AED last month, this level of concern-trolling and scrutiny aimed at pregnant women’s decisions is pretty worrying:

Pregnant women are already hyper-policed for their behaviors. Nonconsensual drug testing is rampant, for example, and can lead to women being flagged and punished by state agencies—in some cases, after testing positive for drug use after eating poppyseeds.

The right’s escalating war on Tylenol might have begun as a ‘guidance’ from the Trump administration, but in our current reproductive police state, it’s not hard to imagine the conservative Tylenol panic leading to yet another avenue through which pregnant people are surveilled and punished.

The other consequence of a government that traffics in extreme medical disinformation that pregnant women don’t know who they can trust: The 19th has an in-depth look today at the increasingly chaotic scenarios that doctors and pregnant women alike are now navigating. It’s also worth checking out Politico’s reporting earlier this month about how all this chaos and confusion will worsen as researchers in abortion-banned states hesitate to conduct clinical trials involving pregnant women.

Over in Virginia, which is set to hold crucial elections that could reshape the state’s health care landscape, the State Board of Health just passed an official resolution declaring that pharmacy deserts across the state pose a threat to public health.

The state counted a net loss of 62 pharmacies, including a loss of 32 pharmacies in 2025 alone. Jamie Fisher, executive director of the Virginia Pharmacy Association, said in a statement:

“Pharmacy deserts are not an inconvenience—they’re a warning sign that our healthcare infrastructure is failing the very people who need it most.”

Pharmacies are crucial to access birth control and abortion pills—but across Virginia, they’re rapidly shuttering. It’s a reminder that even in states where abortion is legal, barriers remain.

Finally, it’s been nearly two years since Wisconsin passed ‘safe haven’ legislation setting up baby boxes across the state—locations where newborns can be relinquished. But according to local news outlet WISN, this month marks the first time a baby has been dropped off in one of these boxes. Anti-abortion organizations are somehow celebrating this as a victory, and an indicator that these laws are effective and could prevent abortion.

But as AED has reported before, ‘baby boxes’ function largely as a way to funnel money to anti-abortion organizations and are rarely, if ever, used. What’s more, many parents who drop infants off in ‘baby boxes’—mostly new mothers in crisis moments—are not able to get custody of their child back. It’s another way for states to terminate the parental rights of marginalized communities.

Ballot Box

Next Tuesday marks key elections in New Jersey and Virginia, where voters will pick their next governors, as well as the makeup of their state legislatures. Both states are key abortion rights strongholds—but all of that could change based on next week’s elections. Here are some of the top lines on these races today:

Kaitlyn Wojtowicz, executive director of Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey , says her state’s gubernatorial election could be “one of the most consequential elections of my lifetime, when it comes to what the future of reproductive health care access can look like in New Jersey, especially with the threats at the federal level.”

Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee for governor of Virginia , nabbed a key endorsement from President Obama in her race, which could help determine whether the state remains the last stronghold for reproductive rights in the South;

Also in Virginia, HuffPost has an in-depth look at how the state Republican Party’s dependence on culture war rhetoric—particularly leaning into bigoted ‘parental rights’ concerns to attack trans youth and abortion access—helped them cruise to victory back in 2021. But the same strategy has proven ineffective this time around.

Anti-Abortion Strategy

For months now, GOP state attorneys general have been escalating their legal crusade against abortion pills: an ongoing lawsuit against the FDA to demand that the agency reinstate medically unnecessary restrictions on mifepristone; letters to Congress and the Trump administration demanding a ban on telemedicine abortion access; lawsuits and criminal charges against blue state doctors who allegedly mail abortion pills into their states, challenging liberal states’ shield laws.

The goal is to launch one of these cases to the Supreme Court, and end shield laws and telehealth abortion access.

This week, Truthout has a deep dive into the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), a registered 527 group—which can thus receive unlimited political contributions. The organization’s largest funder is the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo, whose Concord Fund PAC has siphoned $23 million into RAGA since 2014.

Through the Federalist Society, Leo is responsible for helping to dramatically remake the nation’s judicial landscape—filling judgeships with far-right, anti-abortion extremists with the ultimate goal of establishing a Christian nationalist society. This, naturally, requires the banning of abortion pills—an outcome Leo clearly hopes that GOP attorneys general will eventually achieve one way or another.

Every Subscription Counts!

Another unsettling glimpse into the anti-abortion movement’s strategies: Activists are celebrating the story of a baby who survived trisomy-18, an extremely dangerous fetal condition that is fatal before the first year of life in more than 90% of cases. The condition is widely recognized by the medical community as incompatible with life.

We won’t link to this one, as to not give them any more oxygen. But anti-abortion activists’ obsession with stories like this—often erasing their rareness, and the endless costs and sometimes impossible surgeries involved—is rooted in a singular goal: eliminating abortion in all cases by pretending medical emergencies or fatal fetal abnormalities simply don’t exist.

When these emergencies do arise, anti-abortion activists argue that the remedy isn’t abortion, but vastly more invasive c-section procedures. (Or no remedy at all but faith.)

It’s pure gaslighting, meant to deny essential health care to pregnant women with extreme fetal conditions and pregnancies that endanger their lives. It’s all part of the anti-abortion movement’s broader goal of eliminating abortion under any circumstances.

In the Courts

Right to Life Michigan just filed an appeal to continue its baseless crusade against Proposal 3, the abortion rights constitutional amendment that passed three years ago. Three years, and anti-abortion activists still refuse to take no for an answer, insisting that the mere existence of a codified, legal right to abortion is at odds with parental rights—even though current state laws (unfortunately!) require minors to have parental consent to access abortion.

A federal judge struck down a Biden-era policy last week that protected trans healthcare, ruling in favor of 15 Republican-led states who sued over the rule—apparently incensed at the notion of trans people being treated as human beings. The cruelty of the political moment we’re in truly knows no bounds.

Judge Louis Guirola Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi determined that the policy “exceeded its authority by implementing regulations redefining sex discrimination and prohibiting gender identity discrimination.”

Attacks on anyone’s bodily autonomy are attacks on all of us, especially as legislation impeding access to gender-affirming care is often justified under the same arguments as anti-abortion legislation.

Over in California, state AG Rob Bonta has been pursuing legal action against Providence Saint Joseph Hospital to compel the Catholic hospital to comply with the law and provide emergency, stabilizing abortions. After initially agreeing to comply, Providence is trying to argue it has a right to deny emergency abortion care under a religious freedom exemption.

It’s not just Bonta: Multiple women are also pursuing legal action against Providence for denying them care. As of this week, three trial dates for these cases have been scheduled: The People vs. Providence St. Joseph on October 26, 2026; Jane Roe vs. Providence St. Joseph on November 9, 2026; and Anna Nusslock vs. Providence St. Joseph on December 7, 2026.

Jessica has been following this legal war between California and the Catholic hospital system since the get-go. Here’s an important primer.

Finally, some refreshingly good news: Domestic violence organizations have been largely successful in challenging the Trump administration’s attacks on their federal funding so far. Remember, within days of taking office, Trump issued an executive order threatening to revoke funding from groups that engage in so-called “DEI.”

In response, over a dozen domestic violence victim advocacy coalitions sued the Trump administration for threatening their access to government grants. Thus far, judges have issued injunctions in the advocates’ favor. These—albeit temporary—victories are important. But the chaos, confusion, and disruptions in funding can be destabilizing enough—which is exactly the point.

In recent months, Trump’s attacks on funding for so-called “DEI” have resulted in reproductive health clinics across the country losing tens of millions in grants. Researchers studying racial disparities in maternal mortality have also been terminated, as well as researchers studying the impacts of domestic violence on maternal mortality in a country where homicide is a leading cause of death for pregnant women.

AED recently spoke to the New York-based Sanctuary for Families about how these funding threats jeopardize their work helping victims of reproductive coercion:

Trump himself has been found civilly liable for sexual abuse, and just last month suggested domestic violence isn’t even a crime, stating, “If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime.” Never forget that this is who is at the helm of this administration.