Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
4h

“When people talk about baby-boxes as the solution to a problem, it is important to recognize that the problem they purport to solve is not the same problem that causes desperate mothers to use them. Baby boxes are our society’s way of continuing to stigmatize and marginalize women who do not have the resources to parent their children. They are a band-aid on a gaping societal wound.”

https://onyourfeetfoundation.org/education-outreach/newsroom.html/article/2024/03/04/washington-post-oped-baby-box-adoptions-are-not-the-feel-good-story-you-think-they-are

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gillian Fitzgerald's avatar
Gillian Fitzgerald
12h

The cruelty is the point. The purpose is to deprive women of any bodily autonomy,,unable to work or get an education,and to.make the! utterly dependent on men.

Any woman if reproductive age living in a,state with an abortion ban needs to sock away am.emergency fund to cover the cost of transportation, several.days in a hotel,and the procedure. Buy EPT test and use them as early as possible. Make tests are paid for by cash, not debit or credit card. If you must go out of state, frame it as, a vacation, maybe seeing an old friend. Do touristy crap, and send postcards. The key thing is to never leave a paper trail which is why you pay for the tests in cash, ditto the procedure--no receipts left.

Yes, I'm paranoid. Police follow the money. They have to prove you were pregnant,,went out of state, came back no longer pregnant. Receipts help them build a case. Oh,,and dispose of the EPT in a dumpster out of your neighborhood.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture