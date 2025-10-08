Abortion, Every Day

Gillian Fitzgerald
8h

Not all.Catholics are anti-choice. Catholics for Choice are strongly in favor of abortion and contraception. Despite official dogma, 98% of Catholic women usr birth control at some point (which is why you don't see families with 10 kids anymore)and have abortions in the same proportion as their %age in the population. Catholics break about evenly between librtal and conservative but the conservatives tend to be older, my generation of Boomers. 17 years of Catholic education and a minor in theology and I still left the church ovet sex, birth control, abortion gay rights,,and the role of women

K Doyle
3h

This is a grotesque violation of privacy and HIPAA and everyone should be outraged at Missouri and what this legislator is trying to do. Just wait until one of his relative's records is breached, for any reason, and see what he thinks. Needs to publicized, and fought tooth and nail.

