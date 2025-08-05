Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
12h

Another comment: I am old enough to remember when Roe was decided, and when the fair credit act was passed(thank you, Lindy Boggs).

I remember hearing my mother once say how generous our dad was with her allowance. That stuck in my mind. I NEVER wanted to rely on any man to ve generous. I wanted my own job, my own money.

If Courtney Palmer is happy, fine. She has ZERO business encouraging women to shut up and smile for Prince Charming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
12h

Okay. I will go there. I want EVERY.SINGLE.woman pitching this tradwife/princess shite to experience a life-threatening pregnancy and then be denied medical care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture