Runfastandwin
Democrats should have refused unanimous consent to and walked out. Instead of fighters we get the likes of Schumer bragging that he got the name of the bill changed. FFS what do we have to do to get these craven lickspittles to act?

TerriRBG
Linda Greenhouse, who writes on the Supreme Court, has pointed out that the SC decision allowing states to deny Planned Parenthood Medicaid funding is even worse than it looks. They essentially found that if a law like the one giving Medicaid patients the right to choose their provider didn’t specifically include language saying they can sue for redress, then victims can’t sue to defend that right. That is, the government can violate your rights with impunity because you don’t have the right to sue them unless the law granting that right says so. She points out that this argument will endanger many of our civil rights, including voting rights.

