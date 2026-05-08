Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
2h

Just did a monthly subscription to help fund this important work. We must fight this insanity.

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2 replies by Jessica Valenti and others
Sonja Letourneau's avatar
Sonja Letourneau
2h

Every single mother of a daughter needs to get said daughter on long term BC. Either and IUD or the implanon, something they cant just take away. This shit will only get worse. Republicans WANT teen pregnancy. They WANT you trapped in poverty.

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