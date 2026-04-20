Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Agador's avatar
Agador
7h

Very disturbing. The most stressful and heartbreaking moments in a woman’s life and these nuts want people jailed?!’ 🤬

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Parsons-Kanter Nancy's avatar
Parsons-Kanter Nancy
6h

This may sound "quaint" but I continue to strongly disagree to EVER allowing the issue to be framed as "pro-abortion" as opposed to "pro choice". Women should have the right to choose, in any circumstances, what to do with their bodies, full stop.

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