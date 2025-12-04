Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicole Chauvette's avatar
Nicole Chauvette
18h

Midwife here…if we are going to make a stand and come out swinging I would like the messaging to be crystal clear, Republicans and their anti abortion platform is killing women and children. I would also like every Democrat to scream that from every corner of

this country. That statement is a fact. Let them try to defend themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Don Jackson's avatar
Don Jackson
18h

Great info, thanks, Jessica! And let's keep saying it: Ezra Klein and all the "pragmatist" Dems who are advising the party to shift "right" on abortion are out of touch with reality. The greater reality is seriously gerrymandered legislatures rigged by big-money activists, backed by activist judges and justices, who are either themselves religious fanatics or who know how to corral the religious fanatic vote. Like it's always been, most Americans want abortion decisions left to the woman and the provider -- not to hayseed politicians. You are absolutely right -- the anti-abortion movement is going to degrade (and already has) the healthcare of everyone. Pro-Abortion Pro-Abortion Pro-Abortion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture