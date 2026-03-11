Watch the Speech Banned in Texas

Thanks to everyone who joined tonight’s live event with Dr. Shelley Sella—especially those of you who upgraded for the first time. I so appreciate the support, and your membership helps us bring on more guests like Dr. Sella and host more events like this one.

Dr. Sella shared so much wisdom tonight, but I think what will stick with me most is her call to move beyond a “hierarchy of desperation” when it comes to later abortion care.

“We must realize that gestational limits are arbitrary and do not reflect the reality of women’s lives. We must understand that accepting any gestational limit is a slippery slope to the total bans we’re seeing in an increasing number of states.”

To learn more about abortion throughout pregnancy and Dr. Sella’s work, pick up her book Beyond Limits: Stories of Third Trimester Abortion Care or visit her website. Other organizations and resources mentioned tonight:

Huge thanks again to Dr. Sella for making the time to chat with us—and to all of you for supporting pro-choice speech. Now is the time for us to make as much noise as possible and not back off one single inch.

-Jessica