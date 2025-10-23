Abortion, Every Day

Linda
14h

“I don't know how you feel, but I'm pretty sick of church people. You know what they ought to do with churches? TAX THEM. If holy people are so interested in politics, government, and public policy, let them pay the price of admission like everybody else. The Catholic Church alone could wipe out the national debt if all you did was tax their real estate.”

-George Carlin

Lisa Leigh
12h

No matter how much I try, I cannot come to grips with how any woman can support this perverted, misogynistic legislation that serves only to harm other women. It's just vicious. The one conclusive source that is always behind the scenes of this oppressive hatred of women is religion.

