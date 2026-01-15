In Wisconsin, Care for All offers travel kits and a shower for patients who have commuted on hours-long bus rides, sometimes from out-of-state, to arrive at their doors. CHOICES Center for Reproductive Health in Tennessee offers Black-led midwifery care along with all the other essential reproductive health services they provide. Both are independent clinics, with a shared mission to meet patients where they are—and bridge the wide range of barriers that people face to reproductive care.

These are the groups holding up abortion access across the country, in states with and without abortion bans—and they’re in dire crisis.

Since 2012, about a quarter (22%) of independent abortion clinics—which operate as small businesses or nonprofits, and offer community-based care—have shuttered. Since Dobbs, roughly 100 brick-and-mortar independent clinics have closed their doors. Between 2022 and 2024, 76 independent abortion clinics closed, and 23 independent clinics shuttered in 2025. Thanks to abortion bans, about a dozen states have no clinics that offer abortion care.

There’s no overstating how essential these clinics are—especially when it comes to later abortions, which have become more common since Dobbs. Abortion Care Network (ACN), a coalition of indie clinics across the U.S., reminds us that their clinics comprise 63% of those providing abortion past the first trimester and 85% of those providing care at or after 22 weeks. Of the clinics that provide abortion after 26 weeks of pregnancy? 100% are independent.

When independent clinics close, communities—and sometimes entire regions of the U.S.—are cut off from essential health care that they can’t get anywhere else.

The challenges abortion providers face, across the board, have increased exponentially this year—from Republican legislation defunding providers, to the scourge of anti-abortion violence inflamed by Donald Trump. This administration has pardoned violent criminal anti-abortion protesters, refused to enforce federal laws protecting abortion clinics from extreme harassment, and made clear to the nation’s most dangerous extremists that they have the green light to attack clinics without fear of arrest.

In ACN’s annual report released in December, independent providers also reported the looming threat of ICE raids scaring immigrant patients from seeking care—especially after the Trump administration revoked sanctuary policies prohibiting ICE raids from medical facilities and domestic violence shelters.

And in the absence of name recognition and broad national support, all of these challenges—especially financial strain—are compounded for independent providers.

In states that have banned abortion, independent providers face an even sharper uphill battle to stay open—with funders hesitant to donate since they can’t provide abortion services. In 2024, ACN’s Nikki Madsen told me it’s “a misconception” that “after abortion bans take effect, these clinics aren’t still active in their communities.”

“As a clinic with locations in Illinois and Tennessee, we have noticed that brick-and-mortar clinics in the South are being forgotten. We are working hard to ensure our Memphis location can continue to provide life-saving reproductive healthcare, which includes access to Black-led midwifery care, gender-affirming care, family planning, and so much more.” — CHOICES

It remains essential for brick-and-mortar reproductive health clinics to keep their doors open in banned states. Like CHOICES, these clinics offer a wide range of services, like birth control and care for trans patients. They offer ultrasounds so that patients can know how far along they are in their pregnancy and plan their next steps—without resorting to ultrasounds at crisis pregnancy centers, which often lie to women about their pregnancies to steer them away from abortion.

Particularly vital right now, independent clinics can provide follow-up care to patients who obtained out-of-state abortions, or those who have self-managed an abortion with pills at home. (Right now, nearly 30% of abortions in the U.S. are provided via telehealth.)

Independent clinics aren’t just essential for the care they provide patients under a wide range of circumstances. They’re also necessary to preserve any sort of future for abortion access writ large: If a clinic in a banned state closes their doors, they can no longer serve as plaintiffs to challenge their states’ abortion bans. Often, only physical clinics have standing to launch these lawsuits. ACN stresses that once these clinics close, the challenges to reopen can be insurmountable. That means if or when abortion becomes legal again in that state, it won’t matter: There will be no clinics to provide it.

At the same time independent clinics are being forced to shutter, the lawmakers responsible for their closures are trying to ‘replace’ them with anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. We’ve been following this alarming trend at AED: Republicans are funneling millions of taxpayer dollars into the fake clinics, hailing them as the solution for the reproductive healthcare deserts that their own policies created.

According to the watchdog group Reproductive Health & Freedom Watch, CPCs are projected to top $2.5 billion in revenue in 2025.

As a refresher, CPCs often neglect to provide any real health care—they exist almost solely to prey on especially vulnerable abortion seekers, and overwhelm them with disinformation and scare tactics to dissuade them from having abortions. Many purposefully set up shop next door to clinics hoping to ensnare prospective abortion patients. And at a time of rising pregnancy-related criminalization and state surveillance of pregnancies, they’re also known to infringe on medical privacy—collecting and sharing abortion seekers’ private data.

Independent clinics are especially disadvantaged by the growing omnipresence of CPCs: Because they’re pouring nearly all of their resources into patient care, these clinics don’t have the significant resources necessary to fight back against disinformation by launching community education campaigns and correcting the record.

“Well-funded” doesn’t begin to cover it: CPCs are benefiting from a massive post-Dobbs funding boom right now. ProPublica recently reported that Texas went from allocating $5 million to CPCs in 2005 to $140 million in 2024. Since Dobbs, Tennessee boosted their support for crisis pregnancy centers from $3 million to $20 million. Florida, too, increased its funding for CPCs from $4.5 million to $25 million.

By contrast, independent clinics are up against a harsher landscape than ever. In 2024, Kentucky’s EMW Women’s Surgical Center was forced to close after serving Louisville—and patients across the state and region—since 1981.

“Losing the ability to provide abortion care has felt like losing a piece of my soul. I miss helping women find hope, empowering them with choices, and showing them that their lives and futures matter deeply,” EMW’s Dr. Ernest Marshall said. He continued:

“The community lost more than a clinic. … We lost a vital training center for medical students, residents and visiting doctors. It was a lifeline for patients, and we had the privilege of standing beside them as they made their decisions.”

Stories like this are devastating, but ACN’s tracking indicates cause for hope. Some providers who were forced to close in one state moved across state lines. And from 2022 through this past November, ACN counts at least 60 new independent brick-and-mortar clinics that have opened in 16 states. One such clinic is Wisconsin’s Care for All, one of two brick-and-mortar clinics serving the entire state. Co-founder Ali Kliegman says:

“Opening an indie clinic post-Dobbs felt risky yet brave and even revolutionary. Lots of people cautioned us to wait to open, but we knew people needed abortions now.”

In 2022, ACN launched the Keep Our Clinics campaign to redistribute funds to struggling independent clinics across the country. Donating to the campaign can go a long way toward helping clinics like CHOICES continue to serve Tennesseans, or helping clinics like Care for All open.

Communities rely on independent providers—whether in blue states, or states where abortion is banned. And the well-being of abortion patients relies on safe, supported abortion providers. Our movement owes a debt of care, love, and support to providers. Who else is going to serve patients if clinics can’t stay open, or clinic staff are denied basic resources and security from escalating threats? That’s why it’s so important that clinics in all 50 states have the funding they need.