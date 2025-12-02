Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

User's avatar
Marcy's avatar
Marcy
1h

Thank you Jessica and team. This is very disturbing and the way the Unsupreme Court is trending doesn’t look good.

All I can say is we need to get the word out to vulnerable populations that these entities are not there to help but to hinder. 😞

Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
1h

no matter what scrotus says states should continue to regulate cpcs. make em sue every single time.

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
