Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Wendy Wolfson's avatar
Wendy Wolfson
2h

Shouldn’t both the nurse and the cop be prosecuted for violating HIPAA federal patient privacy rules? At the very least they should be fired.

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Wendy Wolfson's avatar
Wendy Wolfson
2h

On a slightly different Supreme Court ruling: could today’s decision that Colorado can’t interfere with gender conversion therapy on free speech grounds be the same argument that states cannot interfere with providers referring patients to abortion info because that would then be preventing free speech? Gotta be consistent here.

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