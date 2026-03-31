Authorities have released few details about the murder case against Alexia Moore—except for one carefully chosen claim: that after the Georgia woman took abortion pills, she gave birth to a “baby” who “had a beating heart and was struggling to breathe.”

Since Moore’s arrest, this narrative has been uncritically parroted by mainstream media—making it that much easier for law enforcement to build their case. Remember: Georgia’s abortion ban doesn’t allow for the prosecution of abortion patients. By claiming the “victim” (Moore’s pregnancy remains) became “a person at the moment of live birth,” police are slickly circumventing state law.

But the medical realities around ‘born alive’ classifications are far more complicated than police reports and media headlines would suggest.

Abortion, Every Day spoke to a board-certified OBGYN, A.S., at length about the red flags they see in police language and media coverage of Moore’s case. A fellow at Physicians for Reproductive Health, A.S. says this language appears to be an “intentional reframing of what is clinically a pregnancy outcome to sound like harm to a newborn child.”

“When we are using terms like infant and born alive, this is intentionally to muddy the medical facts and evoke people’s emotional response to the idea of infant death.”

As Jessica wrote last week, police accounts aren’t neutral: arrest warrants and court records are crafted specifically to aid in prosecutions. Consider the quote that police attributed to Moore herself: the warrant says the 31-year-old veteran and mother of two told a nurse, “I know my infant is suffering, because I am the one who did the abortion. I want her to die.”

What a cop claims a nurse told him Moore said is not a legitimate ‘quote’ by any stretch of the imagination. Yet it’s been picked up and published across the country. In cases like this, every word matters—certainly the language police and press relay about a ‘born alive’ infant.

One key flag from A.S.: if someone goes into early labor, a fetus or neonate can show “signs of life”—like movement or a heartbeat—as early as the middle of the second trimester. But that doesn’t mean it’s ‘born alive,’ viable, or has any meaningful chance of surviving.

‘Born alive’ is a made up legal term, not a medical term. “It appears to be an intentional misuse of language to evoke murder,” A.S. says.

“The distinction between signs of life and ‘born alive’ is really critical here. ’Born alive’ doesn’t mean that a viable infant was born and denied care, and signs of life apply in situations where survival is medically impossible.”

Dr. Katrina Kimport, a researcher focusing on later abortion care at ANSIRH (Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health) at the University of California, San Francisco, tells AED that Moore’s case reminds us that “medicine is fundamentally about shades of gray, where the law is written as black and white.” All too often, that leads to women being punished for a wide range of pregnancy outcomes.

“There’s this broad, generally accepted idea that all pregnancies are healthy, that ‘taking a breath’ or being ‘born alive’ is evidence of viability and survivability. This doesn’t match up with the clinical reality.”

And A.S. notes that the purpose of broadly applied ‘born alive’ language is to render it impossible to protect patients and providers from criminalization. The classification “draws on the heartstrings of well-meaning people who lack medical knowledge of nuanced realities.”

Over and over, we encounter law enforcement’s obsession with whether a fetus or neonate showed signs of life. This is rooted in their desperation to justify criminalizing someone in the midst of significant medical trauma. In fact, some of the most prominent pregnancy criminalization cases we’ve seen in recent years have centered around police claims that an ‘infant’ was ‘born alive,’ had a heartbeat, or tried to breathe.

We saw this precisely with Laken Snelling’s case in Kentucky last year—when a viral, misogynist smear campaign framed the college student as a cold-blooded killer. The same happened when Kelsey Carpenter in California was charged with homicide and felony child abuse after her infant didn’t survive a home birth. Part of the state’s case was that the baby was “born alive.”

And in January, a Virginia woman was arrested over her pregnancy loss from 35 years ago—and police have justified this because they claim her ‘baby,’ found in a dumpster in 1991, was ‘born alive.’

As experts at Pregnancy Justice have noted, that ‘born alive’ classification is often derived from debunked forensic science—like the medically unsound “lung float test.” The claim that a fetus or neonate was ‘born alive’ is then repeated—without critical context—by mainstream media, allowing police to justify criminal charges.

That same context is missing when social media users and journalists hyper-focus on the precise gestation of Moore’s pregnancy. From A.S.:

“Even if that were to be determined, that is not enough information for any sound clinician to be able to make a determination on whether life or survival could have been possible. Gestational age does not tell us anything meaningful about whether a fetus could have survived.”

This is similar to how fetal ‘viability’ ’isn’t a medical term—there’s simply too much variance across each pregnancy to legislate pregnancy at all. When anti-abortion lawmakers try to do this—or otherwise contribute to a political environment in which state agents deputize themselves as authority figures in our pregnancies—the result is devastating.

“These terms are being used to turn pregnancy outcomes into criminal cases,” A.S. says. With Moore’s case, law enforcement is misusing emotionally loaded terminology to establish precedent for ever-greater state interventions in our bodies and lives.

In the first two years after Dobbs, Pregnancy Justice tracked over 400 cases of pregnancy-related criminalization. If law enforcement were truly concerned with infant safety and mortality, they would cease to criminalize pregnancy outcomes altogether. When pregnant people see women like Moore arrested for seeking care, they’re discouraged from seeking potentially life-saving health care.

Already, Georgia is in the midst of a maternal and infant mortality crisis. At least one Georgia woman, Candi Miller, died because she was too afraid of being criminalized to seek care.

Kimport, who frequently interviews women who seek abortion care later in pregnancy, recounted speaking to a woman in a banned state who received a devastating fetal diagnosis in her third trimester. The woman learned that, if she gave birth, she’d have to “watch her baby suffer for about a year before dying,” Kimport says. Nothing could prevent this. The woman wanted to give birth and receive palliative care—that is, she wanted to spend a few hours with her newborn without medical intervention to say goodbye.

But she lived in a banned state with ‘born alive’ legislation, which required the hospital to intervene to ‘save the baby’s life’—in other words, prolonging the infant and family’s suffering. If she insisted against this, her baby would be taken and she would be reported to Child Protective Services. The woman decided to travel for later abortion care, but the choice had effectively been made for her.

That’s just one example of the devastating consequences of ‘born alive’ language stripped of essential medical context. Another is Moore’s case, in which language about her fetus or ‘baby’ breathing or being born alive is being weaponized to portray her as a murderer. It’s also not a coincidence that Moore is a Black woman; in case after case, AED sees mugshots of women of color splashed across crime pages over their pregnancy outcomes.

What will happen to the already-abysmal Black maternal mortality rate as more pregnant women fear criminalization and public humiliation? How many will decide against seeking medical care?

“[Moore] came to the hospital seeking help for what is indistinguishable from preterm labor, and made the choice to trust her providers and share the nuance of what brought her to that situation, which is ultimately what resulted in her being criminalized,” A.S. says.

This is the reality that the cops who criminalized Alexia Moore are creating: one in which all pregnant people are less likely to seek care—and are less safe as a result.

Through the extensive debates about the gestation of Moore’s pregnancy—or whether her ‘live birth’ should be grounds to charge her with murder—something very important has been completely sidelined: her own personhood. A young Army veteran, described by her family as “an excellent mother,” is now being broadly painted as a criminal. For what?

This story is part of a larger reporting series on pregnancy criminalization on Abortion, Every Day. Support this work by upgrading your subscription here, or sharing the stories below.