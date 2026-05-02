Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
7h

I’m not happy about this but I’m not despairing anymore. Thank you for all you do Jessica.

Reply
Share
suzanne gibbs's avatar
suzanne gibbs
7h

Is there any chance that the pharmaceutical companies will fight this? It will be a significant revenue loss for them. I am always looking for alternate angles to problems. Let's get them <and big money> to help us fight these horrible laws. A quick Google search: yes, they (Danco Laboratories) are fighting this!

Reply
Share
7 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture