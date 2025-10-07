Abortion, Every Day

TerriRBG
5h

Honestly, the police get caught lying so often, I’d never take their word for anything without proof. And how often have we seen them side with abusive men against their victims? The whole training and culture of policing in the US needs an overhaul. Unfortunately, this will only get worse with Trump’s efforts toward martial law.

Her Safe Harbor
3h

When an abusive partner weaponizes a woman’s abortion against her, it’s about control—not care. When lawmakers in anti-abortion states pass laws that strip women of autonomy, it’s the same abusive dynamic scaled up to the level of government. Both rely on shame, fear, and surveillance to keep women compliant. Both treat women not as full human beings, but as vessels to be owned, managed, or punished.

This is not coincidence—it’s a natural alliance. Abusive partners benefit when the law keeps their victims trapped in forced pregnancies. Politicians benefit when they can sell patriarchal control as “family values.” And women lose—our safety, our health, our futures.

There’s nothing “protective” about it. It’s state-sponsored abuse, enabling personal abuse. And the rest of us have a responsibility to drag it into the light, scathingly and unapologetically, until no one can pretend this is about “life” or “love” anymore. It’s about power. Period.

