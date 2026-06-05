Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Eliot Rosewater's avatar
Eliot Rosewater
42m

These GenZ feminists are truly an inspiration. It's nice to see something uplifting during these dark times.

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Jennifer Anderson's avatar
Jennifer Anderson
42m

The women they found to peddle this garbage don't even embody their true goal and are so phony. They thought they could piggy back on all the bro vibes forgetting women were already onto them.

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