TerriRBG
18h

I thought the Times piece on Obria was too “soft focus” and uncritical like all of the NYT coverage of religious conservative misogynists, tradwife influencers, anti-choicers, and pro-natalists. They may throw in a measly quote or two from a feminist or real doctor, but they largely accept conservative framing. They don’t usually cover racists, homophobes, and xenophobes (with the exception of Charlie Kirk after he was murdered) with the same degree deference and benefit of the doubt they confer on misogynists. Bigotry against women is still way too acceptable in mainstream media in a way that other bigotries are not.

Kerry
16h

That article about the card is fucking unhinged. Yup, Jessica wants to end birth world wide. Absolutely no one but a nihilistic doomsday prepper would want anything of the kind. How could anyone fall for that? I don’t expect that publication to be objective but that was pretty libelous if you ask me. Christmas is too a secular holiday as well as a religious one. Has been for quite a while as proven by all the non church goers, non Christians, and atheists that celebrate. You know and half the traditions we associate with the holiday are directly from pagan celebrations of solstice and the commercial advertising in the 20th century.

