The White House is Terrified of Abortion

The Trump administration is not happy about U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s newly formed anti-abortion group, the “Love Life Initiative”—and not just because the name is better suited for a Home Goods mug than a political organization.

Hawley launched the group earlier this week with his wife, Erin Hawley, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom. Their dark money group will try to elect more anti-abortion leaders and, they hope, spark a culture shift. (America is an overwhelmingly pro-choice nation, much to the chagrin of the anti-abortion movement and its billionaire backers.)

Axios reports that Donald Trump’s inner circle of advisors is fuming over Hawley’s announcement: because they weren’t given a heads up, because they think the Missouri senator is going to challenge JD Vance for the presidency in 2028, and because they simply don’t see abortion as a winning issue for Republicans.

“Picking a fight on an issue like abortion in a midterm is the height of asinine stupidity,” one advisor said. Another said that Trump “showed the way forward and how to win on this issue in 2024.” In other words: run from the issue, pretend to be moderate, and get mainstream media on board with your bullshit.

Abortion in the Water

Incredibly, anti-abortion groups are making progress with their bananas claim that mifepristone and fetal parts are poisoning the groundwater. So buckle up!

We’ve been closely tracking this effort for years: anti-abortion activists are trying to restrict abortion pills under the auspices of protecting the environment—claiming Americans are “drinking abortions,” and that mifepristone in the water is making young men sterile. (Yes, they’re trying to appeal to RFK Jr.’s MAHA sect.) As part of this campaign, Students for Life (SFL) has helped state lawmakers introduce legislation that would mandate testing the water for mifepristone, and would force women to use “catch kits” during miscarriages and abortion. It’s a mess.

Now, POLITICO reports that SFL is mobilizing their followers to demand the EPA adds mifepristone to a list of government-tracked “drinking water contaminants.” At the EPA’s suggestion, no less! This comes after an October New York Times report that the EPA is considering testing the nation’s groundwater for abortion pills after being lobbied by SFL.

The good news is that even with pressure from anti-abortion activists, the chances of the EPA adding mifepristone to this list right now are unlikely. The bad news is that SFL isn’t just mobilizing supporters to pressure the EPA—but to seed disinformation about abortion pills. And unfortunately, they’ve been successful: earlier this month, a KFF poll found that 18% of Americans believe abortion pills are unsafe, up from just 9% two years ago.

We’ll have more soon, but in the meantime the entire POLITICO article is well worth a read—and is exactly the kind of journalism we need right now.

EXTRA CREDIT: the Guttmacher Institute just released a terrific policy paper on conservatives’ abortion-in-the-water tactic. It’s in-depth and super helpful.

In the States

Speaking of conservatives’ obsession with women’s fetal remains, let’s check in with Wisconsin, where Republicans introduced a ‘catch kit’ bill that would force miscarriage and abortion patients to collect their pregnancy tissue and bring it back to the doctor as toxic medical waste.

The Cap Times spoke to a local OBGYN about the measure, who said “It’s not about providing better health care, it’s not about protecting public health.” From Dr. Abby Cutler:

“This feels like a restriction that’s just designed to shame and stigmatize and confuse women and other pregnant people and the doctors caring for them in moments that are already so personal, so sensitive, and often really emotionally charged.”

Pretty much!

Meanwhile, South Dakota Republicans are still trying to criminalize pro-choice speech. Last week, we reported that Gov. Larry Rhoden and Attorney General Marty Jackley were threatening Mayday Health with felony charges over an ad campaign that shares information about abortion pills. Jackley sent the group a cease-and-desist letter, claiming the ads violate a consumer-protection law.

Now Jackley has put a firm date on his threats, telling KEOLAND News that Mayday will face criminal or civil charges if it doesn’t remove the ads from South Dakota gas stations by December 19. “At this point in time, I hope they do the right thing,” Jackley said.

They are doing the right thing: Mayday spokesperson Emma Beck says, “Mayday is not taking the ads down,” and told KEOLAND they’re actually adding more ads. Good for them.

And if you’re wondering how little South Dakota’s Republican leadership cares about facts, here’s a perfect example: when the Argus Leader asked Gov. Rhoden’s office about using a retracted study to claim mifepristone is dangerous, the governor’s press secretary didn’t bother defending the data. Instead, he said this:

“No matter the number cited, the truth remains the same. God made us all equal in his image. He blessed us with the gift of life, and that life begins at conception.”

Is that what all Republicans are going to say when we point out their ‘science’ is shit?

Over in Virginia, lawmakers will once again consider a bill to explicitly protect the right to contraception. House Bill 6 would also allow Virginia’s attorney general, patients, and providers to bring civil actions against those who violate the law.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has vetoed similar legislation—twice! Thankfully, this time legislators will consider contraception protections under Democratic governor-elect Abigail Spanberger, who will be inaugurated next month.

Finally, some good news: Trump’s proposed redistricting plan was too overtly extreme even for Indiana Senate Republicans. By a 31-19 margin, 21 Republicans joined 10 Democrats to reject the plan—which would have given Indiana Republicans two additional U.S. House seats.

Why do Trump and the federal GOP want these seats? In addition to all the obvious reasons, Republicans know their agenda—including to impose a national abortion ban—is wildly unpopular. Underhanded power grabs are all they have. We saw similar efforts in Texas earlier this year.

“Protecting our democracy and protecting reproductive freedom go hand in hand,” Haley Bougher (she/her), Indiana state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, says.

In the Nation

Former Vice President Mike Pence wants RFK Jr. ousted from HHS over abortion pills. Remember, Kennedy and FDA chief Marty Makary are under fire for slow-rolling a ‘safety study’ of mifepristone: Makary reportedly directed agency officials to hold off until after the midterms.

Since then, anti-abortion leaders have called for Makary to be fired; now Kennedy is under fire, too. Through his organization Advancing American Freedom, Pence said, “Secretary Kennedy should step aside and give President Trump the opportunity to select a new HHS Secretary who will deliver pro-life results for the American people.”

“RFK has been unable or unwilling to deliver on his many promises to the pro-life movement—including a review of the dangerous chemical abortion pill that millions of pro-lifers consider the bare minimum for a pro-life administration.”

FUN FACT: It was AED that broke the news about the mifepristone study to begin with back in September:

Law professor Rachel Rebouché has a must-read piece in The Conversation, predicting that “the biggest battles over abortion will not be at the polls.” Rebouché warns that the most important questions for abortion rights will be answered at the federal level—likely in the courts.

Why is that? Well, because that’s exactly where Republicans want those fights. Anti-abortion lawmakers and leaders know they can’t rely on voters to bring home wins, so they’re counting on conservative-stacked benches to do the job for them. From Rebouché:

“With little political support to pass a nationwide abortion ban, making it illegal to mail abortion pills is the most immediate way to obstruct reproductive health care in states with abortion bans. The question for abortion in 2026, then, is: Will courts or federal forces do what democratic processes cannot?”

Speaking of federal attacks on abortion, you know we’ve been paying close attention to the GOP’s efforts to use ACA negotiations to push a national, backdoor abortion ban. Essentially, Republicans want to prohibit ACA marketplace plans from covering abortion—even those funded by pro-choice states. So much for leaving abortion to the states, huh!

What’s more, the GOP is falsely framing this demand as compliance with the Hyde Amendment, which is just not true. And it’s incredibly frustrating to watch mainstream publications fall for it.

Here’s the truth: this has nothing to do with Hyde, which only restricts the use of federal funds. Republicans—who never intended to extend ACA tax credits in the first place—are using just that as an excuse to stall negotiations. And anti-abortion organizations and leaders, who are pressuring GOP lawmakers, are banking on media buy-in to help them advance an agenda voters have repeatedly rejected.

If you want to know what’s actually happening, Reproductive Freedom for All has some terrific media guidance that lays it all out clearly.

Finally, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson (Iowa) has introduced an insidious bill that claims to support pregnant women by requiring the ‘father’ to foot half of all pregnancy-related bills. We’ve seen legislation like this before: Republican Senators introduced the Unborn Child Support Act in 2022, which would require child support starting in the first month of pregnancy; and Oklahoma lawmakers weighed a 2023 bill to require ‘prenatal child support.’

Does the GOP suddenly care about supporting pregnant women and mothers? Of course not! Per usual, the endgame is codifying fetal personhood.

Quick hits:

The National Review is complaining that the Trump administration isn’t doing enough to ban abortion pills (cue the world’s tiniest violin 🎻);

More on AI chatbots spreading anti-abortion disinformation;

And in devastating international news, a spokesperson for UNICEF says that a crisis is unfolding among pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza.

Attacks on Birth Control

The Center for Reproductive Rights is suing the Trump administration over its plans to destroy millions of dollars in contraception meant for countries in need. You all remember this story: a $10 million stockpile of hormonal implants, IUDs, and birth control pills are sitting in a Belgian warehouse awaiting incineration, and NGOs say that up to $40 million of contraception is in danger of destruction or expiration.

As if wasting health- and life-saving medication wasn’t obscene enough, the Trump administration says they’re burning the drugs because it’s ‘abortifacient birth control’. In other words, the administration is officially conflating abortion and birth control, marking a massive escalation in conservatives’ war on contraception.

In its suit, the Center asks the court to order the Trump administration to release internal communications about the contraception—as well as the administration’s attempts to make a grand, pathetic show of destroying it. This lawsuit comes after the administration failed to respond to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by the Center earlier this year.

The Center’s Manasi Raveendran tells AED that all of these moves fit the Trump administration’s “clear goal to restrict access to reproductive health care—including through misinformation and lack of transparency.” The attorney connects it to the administration’s “sustained efforts to dismantle the Title X program,” defunding hundreds of clinics across the country. “Make no mistake,” Raveendran says, “where this administration sees an opportunity to curb access to reproductive health care, they’re taking it.”

Let’s be clear: these kinds of attacks are happening across the country. In fact, AED first flagged the term ‘abortifacient birth control’ back in 2023, when we reported Oregon Right to Life was suing over a state law that requires insurance plans to provide contraception coverage. Their claim was that emergency contraception and certain kinds of IUDs aren’t birth control at all, but “abortifacient contraceptives.” And less than two months ago, the Ninth Circuit allowed the group to revive their suit. Sigh.

We’re not done yet! The Roman Catholic congregation Little Sisters of the Poor are (once again) trying to reinstate religious exemptions that would allow them to refuse to cover birth control. If it feels like this court battle has been going on forever, that’s because it has: That’s how determined anti-abortion leaders are to conflate abortion and birth control and deny access to both.

Finally, Media Matters flags a new hire at the Heritage Foundation (the architects of Project 2025)—warning that it’s a sign of birth control under fire.

Stats & Studies

Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health reports that the number of abortions depicted on television shows in 2025 is just about the same as it was last year. ANSIRH’s “Abortion Onscreen” report found 65 abortion storylines, compared to 66 in 2024.

That said, researcher Steph Herold told NPR, “I think there still is a lot of stigma, even in allegedly liberal Hollywood.” She noted that abortion storylines didn’t really reflect the reality of abortion access—like barriers to obtaining care, which most Americans face. “Only about a third of people who are characters on screen face any kind of barrier to abortion,” Herold said.

“Abortion Onscreen” also noted that of all the abortion storylines, only three included depictions of medication abortions—which make up over 60% of abortions in the U.S.

Check out the full report here.