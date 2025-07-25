Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb49's avatar
Deb49
2h

Again, I’m not a lawyer, but the nature of public records is that they are public, as in public property, paid for with taxpayer dollars. Freedom of the press aside, it has got to be unconstitutional to punish anyone for using public records any way they like. Even if this regulation passes legal muster, I’d like to see them try to argue that publishing a newsletter that is available for free but that some people choose to support with subscriptions, or raising money for legal expenses is “commercial solicitation.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
3h

When I write about my White Christian Nationalist upbringing, I grew up in Florence, South Carolina. Everything I have written since the inception of my Substack (and before, when I commented here a lot more often) was drawn from my experiences growing up in this rural SC county. When I was a kid, my church was deemed to be one of the most "out there" places around. Everyone gave us a wide berth. But fifty-plus years of door-knocking, bus ministries, tape ministries, and regional television made a lot of the surrounding area merge their racism with extremist Christian Nationalism. The sheriff attends a small WCN church in Lake City. I'm not sure where this guy attends, but I'm confident someone in this chain attends the church where I grew up. Not one bit of this surprises me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture