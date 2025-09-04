Abortion, Every Day

So let’s get this straight: they’re lumping a walking toddler, a newborn, and a fetus into the same category and calling them all “infants”? That’s not just sloppy—it’s dangerous.

📌 Words matter. “Infant” has a clear medical and legal meaning: a child after birth. Expanding it to cover a fetus—or even “maybe walking” children—obliterates the distinction between pregnancy and personhood.

📌 This isn’t harmless. This kind of word soup is exactly how prosecutors twist language to criminalize miscarriages and abortions. If a “fetus” is an “infant,” then every pregnancy loss becomes a potential homicide investigation.

📌 It’s not science. It’s not medicine. It’s propaganda, weaponized through language to erase the pregnant person and build cases where none exist.

The fact that someone in a position of authority can speak this carelessly about definitions that determine life and death outcomes in courtrooms is horrifying. This isn’t just ignorance—it’s state-sanctioned gaslighting.

Martha Adelsburg
Martha Adelsburg
7h

Thank you for verifying the facts. Through the years we’ve read about stories of young females giving birth in toilets and bedrooms without their parents aware. We must patrol the language they use against us!! Thank you ❤️❤️🥰

