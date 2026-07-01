Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Anna L. Philippe's avatar
Anna L. Philippe
1h

I like the positive thinking about the FDA Study. If they somehow find a way to deem Mifepristone "unsafe," it'll be interesting to see how in the world they do it. Perhaps they know that the level of lying required to "scientifically" justify this attack just isn't worth it. They may have to rely on ideological justifications.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
7m

I think Dear Leader knows he needs to rally up the base (Christo-fascists) right before the midterms whether the report in September is real or imagined.

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