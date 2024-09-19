Your guide to abortion resources

Since Roe was overturned in 2022, I’ve been writing exclusively about abortion with the goal of ensuring as many people as possible are armed with all the information they need to go out in the world and fight on behalf of abortion rights.

Below is a comprehensive list of the most helpful organizations, articles, books, and other assorted resources that I’ve personally vetted on the issue—grouped by the following topics:

Get help with an abortion

Learn more about the attacks on abortion

Understand what’s at stake in the 2024 election

Take action. Get involved with abortion rights

Support Abortion, Every Day

Have a question I didn’t address here? Email jessica@abortioneveryday.com and I’ll try to get back to you or find a way to incorporate it into a future version of the guide!

If you need help finding a trusted and verified abortion provider, head to Abortion Finder, I Need An A, Abortion Care Network, or Planned Parenthood.

If you need abortion medication now or want to have pills on hand for the future, contact: Aid Access, Plan C Pills, Abortion Finder, I Need An A. The organization you order your medication from will have resources on how to take the pills, but you can also find instructions here.

If you’re self-managing an abortion and need medical advice, contact the Miscarriage & Abortion Hotline: 833-246-2632

If you need help affording abortion care, contact an abortion fund near you.

For free legal help as a patient or health practitioner, call If/When/How’s free Repro Helpline: 844-868-2812

To protect your digital privacy when planning your abortion, look at the resources and guides from the Digital Defense Fund and the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

If you need to know the abortion law in your state, an abortion fund can help or you can check out the Center for Reproductive Rights.

If you need other kinds of help right now: Call or text 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. And you can reach the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.

For more resources visit You Always Have Options.

Learn more about the attacks on abortion

Attacks on abortion don’t just come in the form of bans and legal restrictions. Anti-abortion politicians, activists and organizations have spent years (and a lot of money!) to use lies and stigma to demonize normal and common reproductive healthcare. It’s important to know the facts.

Abortion is a medical intervention to end a pregnancy—for whatever reason. Maybe because a miscarriage needs help to complete, because someone doesn’t want to be pregnant, or it’s medically unsafe for them to remain pregnant. Some conservative lawmakers have tried to re-define ‘abortion’ as only being applicable to ending an unwanted pregnancy; that’s just not accurate.

Abortion is common and safe. Anti-abortion activists and policymakers want to make patients feel ashamed, afraid and alone. Here’s the truth: Decades of research have shown that both procedural and medication abortions are safe. A procedural abortion is safer than getting a wisdom tooth removed and an analysis of more than one hundred studies on abortion medication found that “more than 99 percent of patients who took the pills had no serious complications.”

One in four American women will have an abortion in her lifetime. Most abortion patients are parents. Six in ten women who get abortions already have children. Studies show that 99% of women who have had abortions don’t regret it, and the most common emotion that women have after an abortion is relief. When women do have negative feelings associated with their abortions, it’s most often not because of the procedure or decision itself—but because they live in a community where they believe abortion is stigmatized.

America is not ‘split’ on abortion rights. Some people want us to believe that abortion is a controversial issue that the country is irrevocably split on—but it’s not. Americans overwhelmingly want abortion to be legal. Eighty-one percent of voters, including the majority of Republicans, don’t want abortion to be regulated by the government at all. Americans believe this is an issue that should be between a patient and their doctor. For more information on public opinion, read Abortion, Every Day’s poll coverage here, here and here. But the short version is that America supports abortion.

If you want to dive deeper into abortion research, look to ANSIRH (home of the Turnaway Study), Ibis, Guttmacher Institute, and the National Institute for Reproductive Health.

I also have a new book coming out in October that has all of this information and more. Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win is for both those who are new to abortion rights and seasoned activists alike.

You also may find some of my writing at Abortion, Every Day and elsewhere helpful:

Since starting AED, I’ve also shared what I’ve learned at The New York Times here and here.

Just a few of many important books on the topic of abortion rights, feminism, and women’s health include:

Understand what’s at stake in the 2024 election

Why are Republicans against abortion, birth control?

The anti-reproductive freedom agenda is about something much bigger than abortion and birth control. Overturning Roe was the decimation not just of reproductive rights but of women’s citizenship. Ending abortion rights is just a means to that end.

The powerful coalition of groups that spent decades working toward this moment weren’t ­really interested in abortion, but in what ending abortion meant for their broader goals: a return to forced traditional gender roles, a forced gender binary, a culture and politics ruled by white supremacist patriarchy where women had no power, and the punishment of anyone who deviates from it all.

It is not a coincidence that the abortion ban upheld in Arizona in 2024, for example, was a law adopted in 1864 — a time before women had the right to vote, and when the legislature was led by a man who liked to marry twelve-and fourteen-­ year-­ old girls. In short: They want to go backwards.

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote at your local DMV, or look at these government resources to help you in your state. Do not go to an unofficial site to register to vote. Instead, find your state's official election resources at vote.gov.

What’s on my ballot?

Check out the abortion ballot initiative tracker from Kaiser Health News to see what’s going on in your state.

How can I contact my representative?

You can find a list of your federal, state and local representatives using this tool. It will provide you with links to their numbers, emails and social media accounts.

Take action. Get involved with abortion rights

There are so many incredible organizations working on abortion rights across the country. Here are just a few of my favorites: Pregnancy Justice, Sister Song, We Testify, Medical Students for Choice, WhoNotWhen, and local abortion funds. (If you read the newsletter, you’ll notice that I link to many more!)

One great way to get involved is to find out what’s already happening in your community and helping out the activists who are already there. That might mean donating to an abortion fund, volunteering as a clinic escort, or spreading the word about local elections. There’s no need to start from scratch! You can also find out what the policies are at local institutions like hospitals or schools: Are students getting comprehensive sex education? Are emergency rooms making the morning-after pill available to sexual violence victims? Often the best way to make the biggest changes is to start small.

The change I’m most interested in is the kind we can make every day by talking about abortion whenever possible. Part of the reason I started AED and wrote my new book, Abortion, is to give people the knowledge and confidence they need to have these conversations. I like to say that I’m not preaching to the choir, I’m arming the choir.

