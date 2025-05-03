In conversation with Repro TLC

Thanks so much to everyone who joined last night’s live-stream—especially Latona Giwa and Stephanie Tillman from Repro TLC. The work that they’re doing training the next generation of abortion providers is so vital and needed, and I feel really grateful that they took the time to share their expertise with us.

I know lots of you wanted more info about Repro TLC and how you can support their work. A few ideas: You can follow

and

on Substack, check out Repro TLC on

, and—most importantly!—

donate to the group

For a little bit of extra credit, read Latona’s terrific column at The Nation, “Abortion Care Is Central to Black Maternal Health.”

Is there someone you’d like to see me invite on the AED livestream? Let me know!