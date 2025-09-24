Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

Her Safe Harbor
10h

The safety of mifepristone has been settled for over two decades, backed by dozens of peer-reviewed studies and real-world evidence from millions of patients. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the World Health Organization, and even the FDA itself have already affirmed its safety profile.

This is political theater dressed up as public health. “Protecting women” is a smokescreen for stripping them of autonomy. If HHS were serious about protecting maternal health, it would focus on the actual crises: the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world, particularly among Black women, and the gaping holes in postpartum care. Instead, they’re trying to manufacture doubt around one of the safest medications ever approved.

Let’s not mince words: this is regulatory sabotage. It’s the same cynical playbook used against vaccines, PrEP, and reproductive health care for decades—weaponize “safety” language, sow fear, and give extremists cover to roll back rights.

Every hour wasted on this sham “study” is an hour stolen from tackling real public health emergencies. Every dollar spent is a dollar diverted from evidence-based care. And every headline about “reviewing” mifepristone is another opportunity for bad-faith actors to scream “dangerous” when the truth is the exact opposite.

The science is settled. The safety is proven. What’s on trial is not mifepristone—it’s whether women and pregnant people will be allowed to control their own bodies, or whether the government will keep inventing excuses to take that power away.

4 replies
Amanda
10h

Oh great. My “little sisters” get

to wait until the Demented Catholic Kennedy & Health Influencer/Snake Oil Salesman Dr Oz decide if taking this miracle medication interrupts *their* “Miracle from *their* God”???

I have HAD IT!

Better stock up! Check the expiration dates!

