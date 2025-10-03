The FDA Approved a New Version of Mifepristone

If you’re confused about why the FDA just approved a new version of mifepristone—when the same agency is in the middle of attacking the medication—you’re not alone. I unpacked it all tonight with Mini Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom for All.

We talked about the FDA news, the broader assault on abortion pills, the myth of abortion ‘compromise’, and what it’s really going to take to win.

Watch our whole conversation above—and consider joining us live next time by becoming a paying member, if you’re not already.

Here’s the short version: yes, the FDA approved a generic version of mifepristone. That’s great—the more abortion pills the better. But it doesn’t necessarily mean much politically.

That’s because the agency’s hands were tied: as long as mifepristone is approved, the FDA doesn’t really have a choice but to approve the generic, too. As a spokesperson for HHS told NOTUS, the agency “must approve an application if it demonstrates that the generic drug is identical to the brand-name drug.”

Still, anti-abortion leaders couldn’t help but whine anyway. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, called the decision “reckless” and “unconscionable.” And Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life America, called the FDA’s approval “a true failure.”

I honestly don’t know what they’re complaining about. After all, conservatives’ junk science review of mifepristone is moving forward regardless of today’s news.

And that’s the point Mini made so well tonight: this is the Trump administration trying to have it both ways. They take credit for being reasonable and moderate simply for letting the FDA do its routine work—even as they’re laying the groundwork to gut access through a sham ‘review’ of a medication that’s been proven safe and effective for decades.

Even better for Trumpworld: they don’t have to make any moves against the medication because the mifepristone lawsuit does it for them.

All of which is to say—we’ll have lots more to talk about in tomorrow’s newsletter. So keep an eye out!

In the meantime, if you want to join Mini and Reproductive Freedom for All, text REPRO to 59791, or click here.

Thanks, as always, for reading, joining, and caring so much about this issue. -Jessica