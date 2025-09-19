How to Track the Harms of Post-Roe America

Thanks so much to Nancy L. Cohen from the Gender Equity Policy Institute (GEPI) for joining me for a chat! GEPI is doing such vital work tracking the nightmare impact of bans—especially important in a moment when the anti-abortion movement is relying on junk science and sowing distrust in credible data.

You can find GEPI’s latest research around maternal mortality right here, as well as Abortion, Every Day’s reporting informed by this invaluable data:

To join us live next time, make sure you’re signed up as a paying member: