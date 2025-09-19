Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

How to Track the Harms of Post-Roe America

A conversation with Nancy L. Cohen, founder of the Gender Equity Policy Institute
Jessica Valenti
Sep 19, 2025
Thanks so much to Nancy L. Cohen from the Gender Equity Policy Institute (GEPI) for joining me for a chat! GEPI is doing such vital work tracking the nightmare impact of bans—especially important in a moment when the anti-abortion movement is relying on junk science and sowing distrust in credible data.

You can find GEPI’s latest research around maternal mortality right here, as well as Abortion, Every Day’s reporting informed by this invaluable data:

