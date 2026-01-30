“If They Want to Take It Back to the States, Let’s Meet Them There.”

I know we’re all trudging through the chaos of the last few weeks—between Texas targeting another abortion provider, renewed attacks on mifepristone, the March for Life, and the nonstop state-level assaults. (To say nothing of what’s happening in Minnesota and in politics more broadly.) It’s a lot, and it’s exhausting.

That’s why I was really glad to chat tonight with Christian LoBue, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH). We covered a lot of ground, from abortion coverage and affordability to the growing role of data privacy and surveillance. Whether it’s geofencing and facial recognition or Republican attacks on healthcare, it’s all part of how abortion care is being tracked, restricted, and made harder to access—even in states where it’s technically legal.

Mostly, though, this is a conversation about being stuck on defense: about what proactive work looks like, why state and local fights matter, and how we build something better instead of just reacting to the next awful headline.

As Christian said tonight, “If our opposition wants to take it back to the states, then let’s meet them there.”

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, I think you’ll find this grounding—and hopefully energizing.

P.S. Please excuse the black eye, I dropped my phone on my face in a very dramatic and embarrassing fashion 🙃