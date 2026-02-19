Your State's 17th Century Laws Might Be Encouraging Pregnancy Criminalization

Your state may have laws that allow—even encourage—the criminalization of pregnancy loss. Abortion, Every Day talked to Pregnancy Justice’s Kulsoom Ijaz about this looming, nationwide threat.

Last month, Pregnancy Justice published a first-of-its-kind new report, “After Pregnancy Loss,” which shows nearly half of states criminalize the disposal of pregnancy loss remains, non-reporting of pregnancy loss remains, and the transportation or concealment of these remains. Some of these laws are centuries-old, dating back to the 1600s and efforts to punish “loose” women.

Since Dobbs, and certainly in the last year, these cases have been on the rise—just look to some of Abortion, Every Day’s recent coverage in states like Kentucky, South Carolina, and others. While these aforementioned states ban abortion, remember: pregnancy criminalization isn’t a red state, blue state issue.

In Kulsoom’s conversation with AED, she walked us through the report’s most alarming findings; which ‘pro-choice’ states are implicated; the “ick factor” behind women being criminalized because neighbors or cops are uncomfortable with the sight of miscarriage remains; and, most importantly, how to fight back.