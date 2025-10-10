F*ck the Courts, We're Doing It Anyway

A huge thanks to Amelia Bonow and Jex Blackmore from Shout Your Abortion (SYA) for joining me tonight! I’m a forever fan of this organization and the incredible work they do reminding the world that we will save us.

Like Amelia and Jex, I believe we’ll win—and in so many ways, we already are. Because despite all their time, money, energy, and political power, Republicans haven’t been able to reduce the abortion rate. That’s how well we’re taking care of each other.

Of course, with the nonstop attacks on our bodies and freedom, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed—or even a bit hopeless. But the way through that despair is exactly what SYA models so beautifully: building community, sharing our stories, and making sure everyone knows that we’ll keep getting and providing abortions, no matter what.

If you’re looking for advice on where to start, check out the resources we talked about tonight—especially SYA’s activism toolkits (which I really can’t recommend enough). Click here to learn how to take action, and here for some of SYA’s awesome tools like posters and zines.

You’ll also find a few of the following sites on Abortion, Every Day’s Resources page, but they’re worth a special mention:

If you need help getting an abortion—or want a one-stop resource to share—start with You Always Have Options.

If you’re self-managing an abortion or miscarriage and need expert medical advice, contact the Miscarriage & Abortion Hotline: 833-246-2632 .

If you’re looking for information on using abortion pills after 12 weeks, check out this guide from INeedAnA.

And remember: there are people who care about this issue as much as you do in every state, and in every community. We just need to find each other.

-Jessica