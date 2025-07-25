Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
7

"We've got to go for the jugular."

Reproductive Freedom for All president Mini Timmaraju tells us how to shut down Republicans
Jessica Valenti
Jul 25, 2025
1
7
Share
Transcript

Okay, this was one of my favorite chats to date—and exactly the energy we need.

Mini Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom for All, joined me to talk about abortion rights messaging, strategy, and how we delegitimize the assholes who want to control our bodies.

Thanks to everyone who joined and asked such great questions! I’ll share clips of our chat over the next few days, but the whole conversation is worth a watch. (If I do say so myself!)

To join Mini and Reproductive Freedom for All, text REPRO to 59791, or click here.

The newsletter has been packed with critical news this week, but there are two stories in particular you shouldn’t miss: Kylie’s investigation into how anti-abortion centers target immigrant women, and my reporting on a new lawsuit the anti-abortion movement hopes will take shield laws and abortion pills all the way to the Supreme Court.

We Need to Talk About ICE and Anti-Abortion Centers

We Need to Talk About ICE and Anti-Abortion Centers

Kylie Cheung
·
Jul 24
Read full story
BREAKING: Texas Targets California Abortion Provider

BREAKING: Texas Targets California Abortion Provider

Jessica Valenti
·
Jul 22
Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture