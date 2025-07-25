"We've got to go for the jugular."

Okay, this was one of my favorite chats to date—and exactly the energy we need.

Mini Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom for All, joined me to talk about abortion rights messaging, strategy, and how we delegitimize the assholes who want to control our bodies.

Thanks to everyone who joined and asked such great questions! I’ll share clips of our chat over the next few days, but the whole conversation is worth a watch. (If I do say so myself!)

The newsletter has been packed with critical news this week, but there are two stories in particular you shouldn’t miss: Kylie’s investigation into how anti-abortion centers target immigrant women, and my reporting on a new lawsuit the anti-abortion movement hopes will take shield laws and abortion pills all the way to the Supreme Court.