Thanks to everyone who joined tonight’s important livestream conversation with Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. I’m so incredibly grateful that Alexis made the time to chat with us—especially now, while the organization is under unprecedented attack.

We got to a lot in a short amount of time, but there were a few things Alexis said that really stuck with me:

“We’re in a generational fight.” This is not going away in the next election, or the election after that. We need to settle in, gather ourselves, and make this fight a part of our everyday lives. We have to be in it for the long game.

“They just want to shame women.” There’s no getting around the fact that so much of the anti-abortion mission is about shame and control. As Alexis said, this is a party that is “focused on deregulation of everything else except for our bodies.”

“No deals are happening here.” In a moment when Republicans are using federal dollars to try to force Planned Parenthood to stop providing abortion care, I was especially happy to hear Alexis say that will never, ever happen:

“Planned Parenthood not providing abortions and cutting a deal with Donald Trump? Like, I don't know her.”

Quote of the night!

Watch the whole chat if you can, and check out the site Alexis mentioned—ImForPP.org.