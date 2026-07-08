Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Suel J's avatar
Suel J
4h

Check for Viagra metabolites in the water too. Men seem to be as usual completely left out of this equation.

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
4h

The GOP has no evidence to support abortion pills are contaminating our water so they’re asking Trump’s EPA to gin some up. 🙄

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