Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Carol Haddock's avatar
Carol Haddock
14h

As a nurse, I can't believe this is allowed. THOSE RELEASING PRIVATE HEALTH DATA SHOULD BE PUT IN PRISON.

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Arturo Magidin's avatar
Arturo Magidin
14h

This is going to get lost in the din of the Callais decision, so thank you for surfacing it.

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