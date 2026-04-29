The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled unanimously in favor of a New Jersey network of anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers—allowing the group to sue in federal court over a state investigation into its misleading practices.

The short version: First Choice Women’s Resource Centers claims that New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin violated their First Amendment rights when he subpoenaed documents about the center’s donors, staff, advertising, and claims they’ve made publicly.

First Choice says Platkin is unfairly targeting them and that they have a First Amendment right to shield their donor list. Platkin argues that First Choice is “looking for a special exception from the usual procedural rules as it tries to avoid complying with an entirely lawful state subpoena.”

Today’s decision is largely procedural: as the justices note in their ruling, “We are not asked to decide the merits of First Choice’s federal lawsuit, only whether it may proceed.”

The ruling does not mean SCOTUS has co-signed crisis pregnancy center tactics, or that the justices believe the group doesn’t lie to women. The decision also doesn’t stop New Jersey’s investigation into First Choice. What it does mean is that the group can continue its suit in federal court, rather than state court.

Still, the decision has serious broader implications. The ruling comes amid a flurry of other First Amendment lawsuits brought by crisis pregnancy centers—which argue that state regulation of their work amounts to discrimination, or violations of religious freedom and free speech. It’s the same argument undergirding the wave of “CARE Act” bills, which would make the centers effectively immune from state oversight.

Abortion, Every Day was prepared for this ruling: Kylie and I published an in-depth explainer of First Choice v. Platkin a few months ago that you can find below—and I really recommend you revisit it. Tomorrow, I’ll publish a deeper dive into the decision.

In the meantime, remember that the best thing we can do is stay prepared, informed, and pissed off. —Jessica