Teresa Crawford for Abortion in America

Chances are, you remember Harmonie Perrone—her story is hard to forget. Last October, Abortion, Every Day broke the news that the 28-year-old had been left with no fallopian tubes after a religious OBGYN refused to treat her ectopic pregnancy.

What made the story so horrific wasn’t just that Harmonie’s life was put at risk—but where it all happened: Illinois, one of the most pro-choice states in the country.

Now Harmonie is suing the hospital and OBGYN who turned her away, reminding us that living in a state with abortion protections isn’t nearly enough. “Laws have to be enforced,” Harmonie’s attorney Molly Duane told The 19th.

Duane, litigation director of Amplify Legal, said, “if no one is holding physicians to account, then bad behavior is possible.”

A refresher: when Harmonie began bleeding and feeling pain last year, she knew exactly what was happening. The young woman had suffered two ectopic pregnancies before—and had lost her right fallopian tube as a result. So when she went to the hospital for help, Harmonie expected to be treated seriously and quickly.

But Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital didn’t appear to act with any urgency: instead of giving Harmonie methotrexate to end the dangerous pregnancy, the hospital made her an appointment with an OBGYN for the following day. When Harmonie met Dr. Dympna Ann Coll, it became clear the anti-abortion physician wouldn’t help at all.

Harmonie says Coll told her there was a “1% chance” that her pregnancy was viable and, “we have to weigh the pros and cons of the life of the baby and the life of the mother.” At one point, she even insinuated that it would be illegal for her to end the pregnancy. (It should go without saying, but ectopic pregnancies are not viable, and Illinois requires emergency abortion care.)

“I knew Illinois was a blue state,” Harmonie told me last year. “But she kept repeating, ‘you’re not going to force me to give you an abortion.’”

After telling Harmonie to just “Google” another hospital, Coll sent the terrified young woman to a medical center without the capacity to treat her. By the time Harmonie went to yet another emergency room, she was begging nurses in the hallway of the emergency room to help her.

“Please someone listen to me, I don’t want to die,” she said.

Harmonie finally got the injection of methotrexate she needed, but it was too late: a few days later, her fallopian tube ruptured and had to be removed in an emergency surgery.

That means Harmonie has been left with no tubes at all—along with the trauma of being refused life- and fertility-saving care in a state with some of the country’s strongest abortion protections.

Amplify and Harmonie are suing for damages to cover costs for IVF, which the young woman will need if she wants to get pregnant. They’re also asking for “compensation for the immense pain and suffering she endured when medical providers substituted their own values and priorities for hers.”

And that’s the rub: even in pro-choice states, religious physicians and hospitals are refusing to adhere to emergency abortion protections—claiming that they’re beholden to a “higher power” than state law. The issue has only been made worse by the proliferation of Catholic hospitals.

When AED first reported on Harmonie’s story, for example, we discovered that Dr. Coll was affiliated with Ascension—the same multi-billion-dollar Catholic health system that a federal investigation found had violated EMTALA when one of its hospitals refused another woman’s ectopic care in 2023. And in 2024, a report from National Nurses United showed how Ascension was fueling the maternal mortality crisis:

Similar cases are being fought in other pro-choice states—like California, where a Catholic hospital may settle with the state after turning away a woman who needed life- and health-saving abortion care. After Anna Nusslock’s water broke just 15 weeks into her pregnancy, Providence St. Joseph Hospital refused to treat her; staff instead gave Nusslock a bucket and towels in case she started to bleed out in the car ride to another hospital.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is trying to make it easier for extremist healthcare providers to refuse women abortion care across the country. Last year, the White House rescinded federal guidance on emergency abortions, signaling to Republican-led states that they can deny women life-saving care without fear of federal consequence. And earlier this month, the Department of Health and Human Services revived its “religious liberty” division—in part, to protect anti-abortion healthcare providers under the guise of “conscience protections.”

“I still can’t believe we live in a world where you don’t have a right to your body if the physician practices a different religious belief than you,” Harmonie notes in her suit. “Her religious beliefs were coming before my life.”

Harmonie did everything right. She knew the signs, she knew her rights, and she knew she lived in a state that was supposed to protect her. Still, she was turned away.

That’s why this suit from Amplify is so important: the doctors and systems willing to gamble with women’s lives in the name of their personal and religious beliefs should understand that someone is keeping count—and that Harmonie’s suit won’t be the last.