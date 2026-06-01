Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Jane Davis's avatar
Jane Davis
3h

Thanks Jessica for all you do. I cannot imagine the grief that Harmonie is experiencing and she is not the only one. Just horrible. I just don't understand how anyone can work in the medical field and ignore 'do no harm'. How does a hospital or medical staff get to choose how and when they help? That is not health care. It is corruption and they should not be funded by the government.

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Ruth Ann Harnisch's avatar
Ruth Ann Harnisch
3h

I often wonder how they get away with this religious exemption and I hope they get to explain to Jesus personally how they let women suffer and die thinking He would pat them on the back instead of sending them straight to hell

Maybe the look on His face would be eternal damnation enough

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