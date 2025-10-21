Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcy's avatar
Marcy
6hEdited

Thank you for this report. The landscape changes quickly and this information is so important. I’m going to donate to rise collective. 👍 Anyone should be able to have an abortion at any stage of pregnancy ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alison Parker's avatar
Alison Parker
6h

As aggravating as this is, "abortion in the water" made me imagine that pregnant people could go skinny-dipping in a river and get an instant abortion. Like the meds would just make their way up in you and poof, no more fetus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture