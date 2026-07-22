Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
9h

There is direct sunlight and indirect sunlight in gardening; there is direct connections and indirect connections in plumbing. There are no direct and indirect abortions. I suspect the anti-abortion crowd are trying to explain the differences from their “good” reason to have an abortion and your reason never being good enough to get one.

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JLGray's avatar
JLGray
6h

Pro-life is an oxymoron. They are pro-matricide, not "Pro-life". We need to call them out on how their laws kill mothers.

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