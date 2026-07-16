Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Tom Stephenson's avatar
Tom Stephenson
3h

Did no one watch the Senate confirmation hearing for Todd Blanche to be attorney general? Please take the time (warning it will try your patience and soul) to watch. Several times the evils of Mifepristone were brought up. Fantastical mischaracterizations and horror stories were presented to the nominee, who vouched that pertinent investigations are currently underway. This is dire and now part of the public record of Department of Justice. The dangerous and way beyond the usual suspects’ subterfuge, lobbying, bad faith bullshit.

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Amy Harrison's avatar
Amy Harrison
3h

It’s all just more Project 2025…. Nothing insures financial security for women more than having control of reproduction. Full stop. Take it away, and not only are women at the mercy of their partners’ whims for when and how often they become pregnant, but financial independence is all but impossible. Add domestic violence to the mix…. Why not just put us all in prison?

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