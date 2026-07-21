THE QUICK & DIRTY: Josh Hawley is asking the DOJ to launch a criminal investigation into a pro-choice website—an escalation in the attack on abortion rights speech In the Courts : the South Dakota law banning abortion pill ads has been blocked, and Pennsylvania patients can now use Medicaid funding for abortions Ballot Measure Updates: a legal challenge to Virginia’s proposed amendment was struck down; two Missouri measures that could impact abortion; and who is supporting Idaho’s abortion measure Language Watch : conservatives are changing their messaging around pro-choice ballot measures You Love to See It : finally, someone is holding Live Action accountable for smearing abortion patients Todd Blanche’s Anti-Abortion Posturing : something to worry about, or is he angling for votes?

Josh Hawley Targets Pro-Choice Website for Criminal Investigation

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is asking the Department of Justice to launch a criminal investigation into Plan C Pills, calling the website a “dark money operation.” In a letter to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Hawley claims that Plan C functions “as the referral and logistics hub for shipping abortion drugs into states whose laws prohibit it.”

And that’s what makes all of this so telling: Plan C doesn’t actually sell abortion pills, it provides information about where patients can get the medication. Hawley isn’t targeting an abortion pill provider‚ he’s going after an information hub. This is about quashing speech—and women’s ability to help each other.

It’s all part of the broader attack on pro-choice speech I’ve been warning about:

Earlier this year, Senate Republicans asked the FDA to shut down abortion pill websites, seize their domains, and work with the Justice Department to “investigate and prosecute” the “chemical abortion drug dealers.”

Last month, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sent cease-and-desist letters to multiple websites—including Plan C—because they advertised or “facilitated” the procurement of abortion pills.

And South Dakota Republicans just passed a law that bans the advertising of abortion pills—with language so broad that even sharing information about the medication would be illegal.

Similar attacks on abortion rights speech are escalating across the country.

The letter, which you can read below, also calls abortion pill manufacturers Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro “potential co-conspirator[s]” and urges Blanche to “determine the full extent of these relationships, including any financial ties.”

All of which is to say: it’s clear where all of this is going. Republicans are furious that women in banned states have been able to sidestep their shitty laws. They figure if they can’t stop the mailing of abortion pills, they’ll stop patients from finding out about the medication in the first place. To do that, they need to threaten pro-choice organizations, providers, manufacturers, activists—anyone that helps women get care.

Make sure to read until the end of the newsletter to learn why this letter from Hawley isn’t just about an attack on free speech—but a way to exert pressure on Acting AG Todd Blanche ahead of his confirmation vote.

In the Courts: Great News in South Dakota & Pennsylvania

Some good free speech news, for once: A federal judge just blocked South Dakota’s new law banning abortion pill “advertising”—the broad, vague bill Republicans passed after their fight with Mayday Health.

Quick refresher: Mayday ran ads in South Dakota gas stations pointing people to info about abortion pills and providers. Attorney General Marty Jackley sued them over it, they settled—and Republican lawmakers turned around and used the whole episode as inspiration for this awful law.

Now Mayday is suing the state right back, rightly pointing out that the ban on abortion ads is a First Amendment violation. Their attorney, Jim Leach, put it plainly:

“Information should not be banned. And the state wants to ban information about abortion. This ruling says the state cannot ban information about abortion, no matter what you think about abortion or anything else.”

I’ll keep you updated, but it’s clear that Republican leaders aren’t planning to let up. Gov. Larry Rhoden insists the law “is not only constitutional—it’s vitally important,” and Jackley says the First Amendment doesn’t “protect an illegal drug transaction.”

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More good court news, this time out of Pennsylvania—where patients can now use Medicaid to cover abortion. A court actually struck down the state’s ban on public funding back in April, but assholes are gonna asshole: Republican Attorney General Dave Sunday appealed the ruling, putting the whole thing on pause.

Last week, Commonwealth Court Judge Matthew Wolf lifted that pause, letting Medicaid start covering abortions while the case continues. Wolf ruled that “continued enforcement of the coverage exclusion irreparably injures providers and their prospective patients as a matter of our most fundamental law.”

By the way, that April ruling was a big deal because courts found the ban on public funding for abortion violated the state’s Equal Rights Amendment. It was also a long time coming. Women’s Law Project attorney Christine Castro, says, “This is the day we’ve been fighting for since 2019.”

“For the first time in more than 40 years that this discriminatory coverage ban has been in effect, Pennsylvanians enrolled in Medicaid can no longer be denied abortion coverage.”

Spotlight PA has some of the legal nitty gritty if you want more info.

Ballot Measure Updates: Virginia, Missouri & Idaho

It’s not often we have this much good news in one issue! One of the two lawsuits seeking to keep abortion off the ballot in Virginia has been struck down.

Kylie covered this suit back in March: the ultra-right wing Liberty Counsel filed a suit on behalf of Bedford County supervisor Charla Bansley, claiming procedural flaws in the amendment process.

Virginia Mercury has the details on why the Campbell County Circuit Court ruled against her, but what’s most important to know is that 1) this is about preventing Virginia voters from having a say on abortion, and 2) conservatives show no sign of stopping. Liberty Counsel attorney Daniel Schmidt says they plan to bring the issue to the Virginia Supreme Court.

“[W]hile you might see this amendment and think, Well, I don’t plan to ever have an abortion, you or a loved one could easily have a pregnancy-related complication that requires abortion care, even if you don’t realize it. And so this amendment could mean life or death for someone you know or love.” - Dr. Kimi Chernoby, emergency medicine physician & reproductive rights attorney, Virginia Independent

Speaking of anti-abortion attacks on democracy, let’s turn to Missouri. Two measures that could impact abortion are heading to voters this November:

Amendment 3 would codify a near-total abortion ban and repeal the protections voters passed in 2024—under a different Amendment 3. (The GOP is banking on the name confusing Missourians into voting their rights away.)

Amendment 4 would raise the bar for citizen-led ballot initiatives: instead of winning via a simple majority, measures would have to be approved in each of the state’s eight congressional districts. The idea is to give outsized veto power to rural, conservative-leaning counties. As the Kansas City Star put it:

“Missourians will soon decide whether to dramatically weaken their own power at the ballot box…If approved, the measure would make it virtually impossible for citizens to collect signatures and amend the Missouri Constitution.”

Tellingly, the measure does nothing to make it harder for legislators to amend the constitution. 🤡

Finally, Idaho: voters there will have the chance to repeal the state’s abortion ban this November, and Stateline reports support is “spread across party lines.” No surprise there—we know that abortion bans are unpopular everywhere, even among Republican voters.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates endorsed the measure last week. Idaho State Director Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman called the state ban “a public health crisis politicians created and refuse to clean up.”

“We are done watching them gamble with Idahoans’ lives while claiming to ‘protect’ them. The answer has never been complicated: reverse the abortion ban.”

Idaho’s gubernatorial candidates weighed in, too:

Democrat Terri Pickens “absolutely 100%” supports it: “I’m 54 today, and for 50 of those 54 years I had fundamental freedoms of bodily autonomy. My 22-year-old daughter no longer does in Idaho.”

Independent John Stegner said he’d be “a fervent supporter” if it passes, since it’s “what the people of Idaho want.”

And there’s a candidate who legally changed his name to Pro-Life—so you can guess where he lands. (I’m so tired you guys.)

Language Watch: Antis Adapt Messaging on Ballot Measures

Doesn’t matter how much you water down abortion policy—conservatives will still find a way to call you a “baby killer.” Case in point: Idaho, where anti-abortion activists have adjusted their messaging to match the pro-choice measure heading to voters this November.

As I’ve reported, Idaho’s proposed law would protect abortion until “viability,” after which abortion would only be permitted for medical emergencies. That’s a step backward from most abortion rights measures, which allow post-’viability’ abortion if a doctor deems it necessary for the patient’s health.

Advocates use ‘viability’ language to preempt accusations that they support “up until birth,” but as we’ve seen in nearly every ballot fight, conservatives say that anyway. I’m guessing Idaho advocates hoped their stricter “medical emergency” standard would make that accusation harder to stick.

Instead, antis made minor messaging adjustments. Megan Wold of Right to Life Idaho says the measure “would allow abortion for any reason up until the moment that a baby can survive outside of its mother’s womb on its own.”

A simple change of phrase, but effective: from abortion up until birth to abortion up until a baby can survive. Wold continued: “[A]bortion would be permitted in many cases, meaning that even if a baby could be safely delivered, abortion would still be allowed.”

You all know that I’m against restrictions for moral reasons—but I’m also convinced it’s bad politics. Remember this PerryUndem poll? When voters were given the choice between a ballot measure with a ‘viability’ restriction and one without, they were 15 points more likely to choose the measure without that limiting language.

You Love to See It: Holding Live Action Accountable 🖕 Our friends at Amplify Legal just sent the ghouls at Live Action a cease and desist letter on behalf of thirteen women across seven states—demanding they stop publishing “false and defamatory” statements about patients who’ve shared their abortion stories. You probably know Live Action from the Baby Olivia video and laws, but the group also runs a publication that regularly brands abortion patients as murderers—especially women who end doomed pregnancies. Megan Kling is one of those women. She ended her pregnancy after learning her fetus was missing vital organs and wouldn’t survive. “This was the most traumatic moment in our lives,” she wrote at the Minnesota Star Tribune. “I expected the waves of devastation that washed over us. What I did not anticipate was that a ‘news’ site would repeatedly call me a killer.” Kling says she’s needed therapy for the trauma Live Action caused—and has even received death threats. At a moment when political and anti-abortion violence is on the rise, I don’t need to explain why that’s no small thing. Here’s hoping Live Action takes the letter seriously and does the right thing. For once.

Is Todd Blanche Posturing for Anti-Abortion Senators?

We’ve come full circle—back to acting AG Todd Blanche, who just got that letter from Josh Hawley demanding an investigation into Plan C Pills. Here’s why that matters beyond what it means for free speech: with his confirmation vote nearing, Blanche is under mounting anti-abortion pressure.

The vote will be close, and Blanche needs every Senate Judiciary Committee vote he can get. So it’s no coincidence Hawley sent this letter now—or that he pushed Blanche to say whether he’d settle the federal mifepristone suit that made it to the Supreme Court not long ago. In fact, Hawley told POLITICO last month his vote may hinge on Blanche’s answer.

Hawley isn’t the only one putting anti-abortion pressure on the nominee. As I noted last week, Sens. Thom Tillis and John Cornyn sent their own letter asking Blanche to “resolve” the mifepristone suit—citing “concern” that DOJ “has not acted to stop the abortion industry’s unlawful and unsafe mail-order abortion drug practice.”

Blanche knows he needs these votes. Could that be why he promised to enforce the Comstock Act last week?

While Republican men play politics with women’s lives, abortion providers are on high alert after Blanche’s Comstock comment. Reporter Julianne McShane has a must-read at MS NOW detailing the fallout: Tammi Kromenaker, director of Minnesota’s Red River Women’s Clinic, says she’s talked to other providers about stockpiling pills for in-person distribution, while others are weighing a switch to miso-only protocols should the worst happen.

But as I wrote last week, I’m not so sure the Trump administration wants to make that leap. He’s had years to enforce this zombie law, but chose to avoid voter backlash instead—I don’t see why that changes now. It seems much more likely that Blanche is just puffing his chest for anti-abortion senators. (I’m determined to remain optimistic!)