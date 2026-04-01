Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Vanessa Rush's avatar
Vanessa Rush
5d

Vile organization. My kid went to Catholic high school (we're atheists, don't worry) and her class was tasked with making blankets for Heartbeat International. She presented evidence about how sketchy they are and got the project shut down. Very proud.

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Kathryn Benavides's avatar
Kathryn Benavides
5d

What do they propose happens to the person with the penis?

You know, the one RESPONSIBLE FOR HER BEING PREGNANT?

Why don't they propose death for him too? If they did that, then we would see how fast the guys finally come to our aid. That is, of course, if they even bothered reading about this situation.

Disgusting.

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