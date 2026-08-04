Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
19mEdited

Susan Collins should carry the stigma of being the confirmation vote of Kavanaugh until the end of her days. Never forget

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
31m

These antiabortion activists need to be exposed for their lies and bullshit.

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