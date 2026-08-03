Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
5h

Here’s the thing I’ve been thinking about the Miller/Moreno situation: Every single person who has voted for Trump had to decide that assaulting women was not disqualifying in order to do so. At what point do conservative women decide that’s a poor calculation?

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93clementine's avatar
93clementine
4h

Thank you, Jessica. Once again, hitting the nail exactly on its head. American women’s hearts are broken, along with their backs. I posted this on one of your earlier columns. For perspective, I’m 73 and I personally know whereof I speak.

'Wednesday will be the anniversary of the Dobbs decision, which stripped women of their right to access reproductive health care. Protecting women’s rights is most definitely not on the table for this administration.’

Just to sort of emphasize this point and take it to its logical end, in my opinion to narrowly say Dobbs only stripped women of reproductive health care is to refuse to understand its real life impact. This deeply misogynist opinion actually removed the fundamental human right to bodily autonomy of all American women. And one of the indications of a slave is the removal of the fundamental human right to bodily autonomy. I submit that American women are no longer citizens: there is no halfsies in citizenship, no such thing as ‘second class’ citizenship under the US Constitution. One is either a citizen or one is not a citizen in her relationship to her government.

So, if American women — more than half the population — are no longer citizens, the only alternative is that they are legally slaves, whether they want to believe it or not. The fundamental human right to bodily autonomy is the basis for all other rights and is not negotiable in citizenship: when someone else owns the legal right to make arbitrary decisions about your body in any sense, you are not a free citizen. It’s as simple as that.

“Slavery is the status or condition of a person over whom any or all of the powers attaching to the right of ownership are exercised.” 1926 Slavery Convention, article I

https://legal.un.org/avl/ha/sc/sc.html

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0277539523000687

https://www.unfpa.org/news/bodily-autonomy-busting-7-myths-undermine-individual-rights-and-freedoms

https://www.unfpa.org/press/human-rights-require-bodily-autonomy-all-%E2%80%93-all-times#

Please, please: let’s not be afraid to call it what it is, no matter how horrifying.

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