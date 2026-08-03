One of the country’s most popular tradwife influencers, Nara Smith, engaged in some top-tier gaslighting last week during an appearance on Call Her Daddy—telling host Alex Cooper she finds it “bizarre” that people would use her as “the poster child for the tradwife movement.” This, from a 24-year-old Mormon mother of 4 who once made a hotdog from scratch after getting off a 10-hour flight because her husband had a hankering.

The backlash has been swift—and irate. After all, Smith became famous for posting elaborate cooking videos in impeccably feminine outfits, narrating them all in a soft, breathy voice. (The style of speaking is so common among tradwives that it has its own name: “fundie baby voice.”)

Now, here Smith is—speaking in a normal tone of voice, wearing jeans and a t-shirt—chastising her audience for buying the image that she, herself, crafted and sold. “She must think we’re stupid,” one TikTok commenter wrote.

Across the country, another backlash over motherhood is brewing in a Massachusetts courtroom, during the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy. The 35-year-old killed her three children in 2023 while suffering from postpartum psychosis—after months of repeatedly begging for help. At one point, Clancy was even turned away from in-patient care after calling a suicide hotline because she didn’t articulate a specific plan to hurt herself. Instead, she was prescribed 13 different psychiatric medications by multiple healthcare providers—a dangerous cocktail her family says contributed to her mental state.

While women who kill their children are almost never treated gently by the American public, the tragedy has sparked an outpouring of sympathy for Clancy. Infuriated women across the country—mothers, especially—are asking why the Massachusetts woman is on trial for murder, rather than being treated in a mental health facility. They want to know why the state is painting her as a manipulative, premeditated murderer, when anyone with a brain can see what really happened here.

Finally, there’s U.S. Rep. Max Miller, the Ohio Republican accused of abusing his ex-wife and their small daughter. Emily Moreno says that while married, Miller threw boiling water on her, held a gun to her head, and broke their toddler’s collarbone. This weekend, Miller denied the accusations in a video posted to X, asking, “If I had assaulted her, would she have offered to cook me dinner six days later?”

It’s a question that may have persuaded some people ten or twenty years ago, when Americans largely didn’t understand that victims do all sorts of things to calm their abusers and keep themselves and their children safe. But today, Miller’s video came off as tone-deaf—and made him seem as angry and troubled as his ex-wife alleges.

While Miller’s abuse, Clancy’s trial, and Smith’s tradwife back-pedaling may seem like very different stories, they’re all connected by a common thread: the outraged response from women, especially mothers.

It’s clear to me that we’re on the brink of a national reckoning over motherhood—led by furious and exhausted women, who’ve been asked one too many times to believe the unbelievable.

We’re supposed to buy that the woman who makes chewing gum from scratch while her husband cosplays as James Dean wasn’t trying to capitalize on the tradwife trend? That Miller throwing hot water on his wife was just “horseplay”? That a desperate mother who called ER after ER and saw doctor after doctor was planning on killing her children? Really?

For decades, American mothers have been expected to eat lies with a smile—swallowing any anger and disappointment, and surviving on platitudes about our job being the most important in the world. (So important that we don’t need pesky paid parental leave, affordable child care, or the equitable division of domestic labor.)

Still, for a minute there, it seemed like conservatives might just get the cultural shift they wanted: between the backlash to “girlboss feminism,” the rise of MAHA moms, and the Covid-era exodus of women from the workforce—the tradwife movement was being carefully positioned as something American moms might just want.

In a moment when the world is so hard, why not opt out, stay home, bake bread, and hang out with your cute kids? Not working was even being bandied about as a ‘fuck you’ to capitalism and patriarchy—the idea was that by staying at home, women would be getting one over on men. Make sexism work for you!

It even might have worked, but conservatives got greedy: they killed Roe v. Wade, and with it, any chance that women would see traditional ideas about motherhood as anything other than a trap.

Every story about motherhood is a reminder of that. It’s impossible to read something about Lindsay Clancy without considering every other thing we know to be true about this country, pregnancy, gender, and politics. There’s a reason that rather than focusing on Lindsay as a villain, the online conversation has turned to her now-ex-husband, Patrick. Where was he? Why was he doing brunches with friends and ski trips while his wife was in the middle of a psychotic break?

To be clear, I’m not suggesting these questions are fair—because we know very little about their relationship, or how much he helped with getting his wife care. But in a moment when women’s health and lives are valued so little, it makes sense that this is where women’s minds go.

It’s been reported, for example, that even as she was losing her grip on reality, Lindsay was filling out anxiety and depression workbooks, keeping detailed notes of her symptoms and medication side effects, calling hotlines, and making her doctors’ appointments. To American women accustomed to handling the bulk of work at home, it sounds like a woman carrying the mental load of her own breakdown.

Again, I have no idea whether that’s a fair assertion—but it says something about women’s broader frustrations that this is where discourse on the case landed. Because in addition to making women feel unsafe, the end of Roe also made women feel acutely and profoundly alone.

That’s in no small part because so few men make the attacks on our rights a central part of their own lives or politics. I mean, really: it took Emily Moreno’s father—U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno—over a month before he called on Miller to resign from Congress. Her own father.

Of course it feels like us against the world. Of course we’re angry. We feel abandoned by the men closest to us, and unprotected by those in government. We’re watching women slowly die of sepsis while surrounded by doctors legally prevented from helping them; we see mugshots of miscarriage patients splashed across local crime pages; and we’re being prevented from helping our own daughters navigate an ever-expanding hellscape. Just this week, a POLITICO poll found that 66% of Trump voters would still support a candidate even if he was accused of sexual assault by a former partner.

How the fuck else are we supposed to feel, if not furious?

The growing rage of American mothers isn’t just boiling over in the culture—it’s taking over politics, too. A Navigator poll published earlier this year found that moms in swing states feel unsupported, overwhelmed, and unsure if they can trust politicians to help. Maybe that’s because so few leaders speak directly to what mothers are facing, or because they don’t often make the connection between motherhood, attacks on abortion, and just how ignored American women feel.

Here’s the good news: there’s a reason that someone like Nara Smith is backing off her tradwife bonafides. She may play a housewife on TikTok, but Smith is clearly a shrewd businesswoman who can see which way the wind is blowing. She didn’t show up to her podcast interview in jeans and speaking in her normal voice because she was just that relaxed. Unlike Max Miller—who thought he could launch a retro, victim-blaming charm offensive against horrific abuse allegations—Smith obviously sees that conservatives have overplayed their hand. With women and mothers, especially.

With the end of Roe, they turned “traditional” motherhood from an aspirational aesthetic into a very frightening obligation. And as the impact of abortion bans expanded—when motherhood stopped being a choice and started being a punishment—Smith’s fantasy looked more like a nightmare.

As women’s anger snowballs into a critical mass, anyone looking to win over female audiences (or voters) should probably act accordingly.