A 2022 abortion rights protest in Tucson

Sometimes it’s hard to know which bit of abortion news will take off and infuriate the country. When Kate Cox’s story sparked national outrage, for example, I wondered why the dozens of other women with similar experiences didn’t garner the same attention. This week, it’s the Arizona Supreme Court decision enforcing an 1864 ban that’s getting wall-to-wall coverage in spite of other, similar, rulings.

So why this ban, why this story? After all, there’s a new horror to choose from daily.

In the same week that Arizona’s Supreme Court came down with their ruling, the Tennessee Senate passed a bill that makes it illegal to give a teenager information about abortion, Virginia’s governor vetoed legislation that would have prevented the extradition of abortion providers and patients, and the Supreme Court geared up for a case that will determine whether or not states can deny women life-saving abortions.

We’re living in a country where it’s now business as usual for pilots to secretly fly women out of state, so they can get the care that they need, and for abortion advocates to risk years in prison to make sure that women and children aren’t forced into pregnancy.

Multiple states are advancing bills that require public schools to include anti-abortion videos in science classes—indoctrination meant to put a dent in young people’s overwhelming support for abortion rights—while Republicans across the country try to kill ballot measure efforts so voters can’t have a direct say on the issue.

And in case you thought that was the worst of it: doctors are now being forced to perform c-sections on women with life-threatening pregnancies, a nightmare that anti-abortion groups are calling “medically standard.”

All of which is to say, we are not low on outrages.

Obviously, a lot of what ends up driving public discourse and anger is the media; how much attention publications and television outlets decide to give something determines the national debate, for better and worse. And they’ve been hitting on the Arizona story hard—which makes sense, given its proximity to similar rulings in Florida and Donald Trump’s abortion ‘announcement’.

But there’s something else happening too. Americans have been furious about the end of Roe since it happened, with pro-choice sentiment growing by the day. Voters have spent the last two years hearing horror story after horror story—whether it’s cancer patients and child rape victims being denied care, or women going septic. The anger has been there, simmering away.

So why did Arizona become a national tipping point? It’s the misogyny, stupid.

Yes, all attacks on abortion rights are driven by a disdain for women. But what put Americans over the edge is the downright offensive and explicit misogyny it takes to enact a ban from 1864.

This is a law adopted before women had a right to vote, and in a time when the man leading the legislature had a penchant for marrying little girls—one 12-year-old, one 14-year-old, and one 15-year-old, to be exact. Can you imagine a starker reminder of what this issue is really about?

It’s like they’re rubbing our noses in it.

Gone is the pretense that Republicans want to pass abortion bans to protect women’s health, or that they’re enacting laws in service of some grand morality. With this ruling, the GOP made clear what their end goal is: forcing women back to a time when we weren’t full citizens, and when we could be married off as children to any 50-year-old lech who decided he wanted us.

To endure that insult, after two years of watching stories about little girls forced into childbirth and women mandated to deliver dead babies, is too much for anyone to take. Especially women.

And that’s the thing that Democrats would do well to remember as we close in on November: The danger abortion bans pose to women’s health and lives makes us afraid, but what makes us furious is the affront to our humanity.

It’s that anger that politicians campaigning on abortion rights need to tap into. The foremost feeling driving American women on abortion rights isn’t fear—it’s humiliation. It is demeaning, incredibly so, to watch as statehouses full of men decide that women were better off in a time when we had no choices, about anything.

If Democrats want to motivate women, they should talk less about how dangerous abortion bans are, and more about what that danger means: that to Republicans, our lives don’t matter. Instead of talking about how women are losing their rights, remind voters why that is: because Republicans don’t want women to have any.

If we learn anything from the Arizona tipping point, let it be that.