Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Chicago Story Press's avatar
Chicago Story Press
4h

Thank you, Martha, for the work you do. You make the world a better place.

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Sue Connaughton's avatar
Sue Connaughton
3h

This is more proof that we are living in an authoritarian state.

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